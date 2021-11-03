Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Time to draw a line under Humza Yousaf nursery row

By The Courier
November 3 2021, 7.14pm
Accusations of discrimination are a serious thing for any organisation to deal with.

When those allegations are made by a government minister, it ratchets up the tension and the potential damage to the reputations of all of those involved.

The complaint by health secretary Humza Yousaf that his daughter was denied a place at the Little Scholars nursery in Broughty Ferry, while children with “white Scottish-sounding names” were accepted, sparked ill feeling when it was made public in August.

The nursery contested the claims and continues to do so.

However, the complaint has been upheld by the Care Inspectorate, the body which exists to safeguard the wellbeing of children and adults in services across Scotland.

Its inspectors found Little Scholars did not “promote fairness, equality and respect” in offering placements.

The nursery has been given until December to act on the recommendations which arose from the Humza Yousaf inquiry.

This should be where a line is drawn under the matter, allowing those on either side to walk away with some dignity.

But the nursery’s response suggests it is not yet at that point.

In a robust statement issued yesterday, it accused the regulator of releasing an “extremely suspicious and highly misleading statement” containing “inaccurate and partisan spin”.

Continuing hostilities helps no one

The Little Scholars nursery is clearly popular with families who use it, and run by people who take great pride in the service they provide.

But it has been found wanting in this respect by the official regulator and the right thing to do now is to accept the judgement, implement the required changes and move on.

To continue to do otherwise risks inflaming an already hostile situation and providing fuel for those who would wish to stir up racial division in our communities.

Accepting you’re in the wrong, making amends and not bearing grudges are all valuable lessons we learn as children.

They are every bit as important in adulthood.

MORAG LINDSAY: Humza Yousaf racism and Britain First recruiters – tell me again how tolerant we are

