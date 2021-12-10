Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland recognised for work highlighting violence against women

By Morag Lindsay
December 10 2021, 3.24pm
DC Thomson writers have been recognised in the 2021 Write to End Violence Against Women Awards run by Zero Tolerance.
DC Thomson writers have been recognised in the 2021 Write to End Violence Against Women Awards run by Zero Tolerance.

The Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland is one of a number of DC Thomson writers who have been recognised for work that challenges attitudes that “normalise violence and abuse against women”.

Four of the eight winners in the 2021 Write to End Violence Against Women Awards run by the charity Zero Tolerance, were from DC Thomson titles.

Kirsty Strickland won for an opinion column in The Courier in July about changes to universal credit and tax credits potentially putting women in abusive relationships at risk.

The Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland.

She said: ”I owe a lot to the WTEVAW awards. In 2015, I won their new writer’s bursary and got my first ever newspaper byline. So to win one of their public recognition awards – alongside so many journalists that I admire – is really special.

“The awards highlight the importance of responsible media reporting of violence against women. Rape myths, victim-blaming and harmful stereotypes about violence against women can act as a barrier to justice for survivors.

“Newspapers have come a long way in how they report these most serious of issues, but the awards are a good reminder of the work still to do.”

Other winners from DC Thomson titles

Press and Journal head of comment Alex Watson was also recognised for a candid column about her own experience as the survivor of a sexual assault.

Press and Journal head of comment Alex Watson.

She said she was honoured to be among such talented company.

“Ultimately, the column helped me to process an event that I didn’t even realise had affected me so deeply until I started writing,” she said.

“I published it on the day Sarah Everard’s murderer pleaded guilty in court – it was a way of channelling the hurt, fury and despair I was feeling for her, and for all of us.

“I was taken aback by the overwhelmingly moving response I received from readers and heartbroken to learn that so many others could relate to what I’d written. It reminded me that I wasn’t just selfishly writing for myself, but for them, too.”

The Press and Journal also won for a piece by Karen Roberts about domestic abuse charities struggling to cope with rising demand during the Covid-19 crisis.

A message left in Dundee High Street amid country-wide protests highlighting women’s safety this year.

Marion Scott and Craig McDonald at The Sunday Post picked up an award for their report on 7,000 domestic violence cases “trapped in Scotland’s courts logjam”.

The award organisers said: “Reporting on violence against women can play a vital role in increasing understanding of violence against women and gender inequality and challenging their place in our society”.

DC Thomson CEO Rebecca Miskin said: “Giving a voice to the unheard and taking people in power to account is vital. It’s what matters to our writers and places them directly at the heart of their communities.

“I’m exceptionally proud that our journalists are being recognised, not just for the standard of their work but in such an important subject.”

More from The Courier