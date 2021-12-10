Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland recognised for work highlighting violence against women

The Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland is one of a number of DC Thomson writers who have been recognised for work that challenges attitudes that “normalise violence and abuse against women”.

Four of the eight winners in the 2021 Write to End Violence Against Women Awards run by the charity Zero Tolerance, were from DC Thomson titles.

Kirsty Strickland won for an opinion column in The Courier in July about changes to universal credit and tax credits potentially putting women in abusive relationships at risk.

She said: ”I owe a lot to the WTEVAW awards. In 2015, I won their new writer’s bursary and got my first ever newspaper byline. So to win one of their public recognition awards – alongside so many journalists that I admire – is really special.

“The awards highlight the importance of responsible media reporting of violence against women. Rape myths, victim-blaming and harmful stereotypes about violence against women can act as a barrier to justice for survivors.

“Newspapers have come a long way in how they report these most serious of issues, but the awards are a good reminder of the work still to do.”

Other winners from DC Thomson titles

Press and Journal head of comment Alex Watson was also recognised for a candid column about her own experience as the survivor of a sexual assault.

She said she was honoured to be among such talented company.

“Ultimately, the column helped me to process an event that I didn’t even realise had affected me so deeply until I started writing,” she said.

“I published it on the day Sarah Everard’s murderer pleaded guilty in court – it was a way of channelling the hurt, fury and despair I was feeling for her, and for all of us.

“I was taken aback by the overwhelmingly moving response I received from readers and heartbroken to learn that so many others could relate to what I’d written. It reminded me that I wasn’t just selfishly writing for myself, but for them, too.”

The Press and Journal also won for a piece by Karen Roberts about domestic abuse charities struggling to cope with rising demand during the Covid-19 crisis.

Marion Scott and Craig McDonald at The Sunday Post picked up an award for their report on 7,000 domestic violence cases “trapped in Scotland’s courts logjam”.

The award organisers said: “Reporting on violence against women can play a vital role in increasing understanding of violence against women and gender inequality and challenging their place in our society”.

DC Thomson CEO Rebecca Miskin said: “Giving a voice to the unheard and taking people in power to account is vital. It’s what matters to our writers and places them directly at the heart of their communities.

“I’m exceptionally proud that our journalists are being recognised, not just for the standard of their work but in such an important subject.”