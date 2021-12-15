ALEX BELL: Boris Johnson is finished but is Brexit Britain ready for a brown prime minister?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Britain’s first prime minister appointed after Brexit could have brown skin. No one saw that coming. First though, the assassination of Boris Johnson.

If forensics swabbed the knife in his back they could build a DNA database of the entire Conservative party.

Journalism needs leaks. Politicians revealing secrets is a healthy part of our democracy – things get out into the light of day.

It’s one of the ways the all controlling SNP hold power – no leaks gives the impression of competence.

But this many leaks at once?

That stinks of deliberation.

A tip-off reveals there is a WhatsApp group dedicated to promoting Liz Truss as an alternative prime minister to Boris Johnson.

Another tip-off sends the Mirror’s political correspondent down the trail of Downing Street Christmas parties.

A third puts ITV on to the existence of video showing Allegra Stratton garroting her career.

It is usually best to favour the cock-up explanation in politics.

EXCLUSIVE: Extraordinary image of raucous Christmas party thrown by Tory aides at party HQ during coronavirus restrictions last year. Party hats, drinks, an entire buffet – while we were all banned from meeting just one other person socially indoors.https://t.co/ykGoZZGckk — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 14, 2021

This is the exception: a conspiracy driven by Tory right wingers which others in the party are happy to support.

So up pops Liz Truss on a tank looking like a rag-doll Thatcher and profusely denying any ambition.

Here’s Rishi Sunak pledging he’s for low tax – hinting it was bad Boris who pumped up the spending.

Douglas Ross can barely contain his judgement on Boris Johnson and Ruth Davidson is long past caring about the Prime Minister.

Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss has topped a Conservative Home poll as the 'highest ranked' Tory minister, amid rumours of a bid to become party leader. During a trip to Estonia she posed with this tank, echoing Margaret Thatcher's famous picture from 1986.@ConHome | @trussliz pic.twitter.com/51tEEaVzsl — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 30, 2021

And now we have a massive Commons rebellion against Johnson’s Covid restrictions, alongside yet more revelations about the Christmas parties.

Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister but his days are numbered

At the time of writing, Boris Johnson is still in office.

That will not last.

More things will leak, more support will drain from him, talk of rivals will increase.

Back in 2018 Johnson tried to stage his own coup against Theresa May.

Begun at breakfast, it was dead by lunch.

In contrast, this insurrection will go all the way.

The public are turning. No longer Boris the lad but Boris the liar.

It was always a thin line between the two, and it has been crossed.

So minds turn to who the next Tory leader will be and how will they sum up the state of post-Brexit Britain.

First let’s dismiss the No 10 no-hopers

Liz Truss is a non-starter. A useful character to deploy at this stage, allowing people to imagine life beyond Boris, but of no popular appeal. Not much depth or skill either.

Given the next prime minister needs to win an election within the Tory party in order to hold the post, Truss can never be considered a front runner. She doesn’t have the support.

Distrusted by both Brexiteers and Remainers, for serial feebleness, Truss will not be the next PM.

Dominic Raab will think he’s a dark horse. Unfortunately the rest of the party have him down as a donkey.

Michael Gove has the talent and seriousness but lacks the popular touch. Granted, dancing in an Aberdeen night club humanised him, but he’s a series of Strictly away from being loved.

Which leaves Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak or Priti Patel.

Two out of three ain’t bad

Of those, Patel doesn’t have it.

Her trip to Israel which broke ministerial rules remains a mysterious episode and her current performance over channel migrants has been disastrous. She has united xenophobes and liberals against her.

She also carries a vaguely sinister air about her. Which is good for crime bosses, less so for democratic politicians.

Compare and contrast this man’s contribution to the UK vs Priti Patel’s. https://t.co/3BkeViuTVY — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 10, 2021

And so there are two.

It’s best to remember that in Tory leadership races, the front candidates rarely win, nor do the best ones.

Michael Portillo and Ken Clarke both failed. Iain Duncan Smith and Theresa May somehow won. It’s never wise to predict the outcome.

However, this time it could come down to everyone’s favourite billionaire Rishi Sunak or the guy you could talk to in the pub, over an orange juice, Sajid Javid.

Will a leadership contest put Britain’s record on race to the test?

It’s not quite our Obama moment. Britain doesn’t compare to the institutional oppression of Black citizens of the USA, but ours is still significant.

But is it a symbol of our post-empire future as a tolerant society? A fascinating event given the British nationalist undercurrent of Brexit.

Whoever the next PM is, they will have the job of summarising where Britain stands.

We can’t avoid a discussion on race, nor deny our failings on the matter

The Northern Ireland protocol is in dispute.

The UK’s borders are still an issue.

Migrants are resisted, but a labour shortage is stopping growth, and higher wages are contributing to inflation.

The next Tory Prime minister will need an assessment of Brexit and a vision for Britain which is currently lacking.

Perhaps surprisingly, it will have to be more international and inclusive than anyone might have thought a few years ago.

Especially if the candidate has brown skin.

The shires struggled with Meghan Markle’s ethnicity, and at least some of the Brexit appeal was about a “return” to sentimental England.

We can’t avoid a discussion on race, nor deny our failings on the matter.

Boris joshed that Brexit was Britain’s Independence Day.

It will be instructive to see if those who agreed can welcome our first brown prime minister.

Alex Bell is former Head of Policy to Alex Salmond’s government and negotiator of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012. He was named Columnist of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards in 2021.

Read more by Alex Bell.

• What matters most? Scottish independence or ending child poverty?

• Tory sleaze row is a pantomime, not a scandal. And that’s okay