MARTEL MAXWELL: My Covid booster day out did me good, in more ways than one

Have you had your your booster yet?

Along with “All set for Christmas?” it must be one of the most asked questions in Dundee.

I had mine this week and while I’m not sure anyone “looks forward” to an injection, I did have rather a nice time.

Initially my heart sank when the lady at the front door of the former Zara store in town told me that because I had an appointment I had to join the massive queue.

She reassured me that while the drop-in one was much smaller, it moved more slowly.

She was right. With 25 people being seen every 10 minutes, we soon made steady progress.

We even had musical accompaniment for the wait with well-known Dundee harmonica player Edward Lafferty (aka Fast Eddie) doing his thing.

My particular favourite from his repertoire was a rendition of Tom Jones’ Delilah which had me laughing and forgetting entirely where I was.

As an aside I found myself on a list of the Most Influential Dundonians once, along with the likes of actor Brian Cox, singer Ricky Ross and Fast Eddie.

It was interesting, I commented to my husband, since I’m not even the most influential person in my house.

Long days and friendly welcomes

When I made it inside the former Zara – I marvelled at the handsomeness of the building.

Before Zara it was Arnotts. I remember getting my first bra there – a purple push-up one.

I also remember buying a ball gown for £1 in a basement sale with my pal Zoe and wearing it to a school dance.

The generations before me will no doubt remember earlier yet incarnations of the building.

The vaccination set-up was immaculate and swift. I had a lovely chat with nurses Emily – who gave me my Covid booster – and Rona, who I recognised.

We worked out it was probably from my time having three boys at Ninewells, where she worked on the maternity ward for decades.

She has bright blue eyes which seemed to sing above her mask, despite it being early evening by then after a long hard day for Rona and her colleagues.

Love in the time of Covid?

As I queued indoors, I had a view of the area where people sit for five minutes after their jab.

I couldn’t take my eyes off one couple – certain they had just met.

They were angling their bodies towards each other gradually, smiles and laughter making their eyes twinkle above their blue masks.

I was sure I was witnessing the meeting of kindred spirits. They stayed far longer than the stipulated five minutes and left together. I hope they exchanged numbers.

It got me thinking – of all the stories of hook-ups that people will have from this period.

Nine out of ten of the ‘how we got together’ stories I can think of with pals involve a pub or club and many drinks.

Maybe there will be a generation of souls who fell in love in less lively settings with half-covered faces.

As I left, walking back to my car at the Overgate, I had a spring in my step – aided by Fast Eddie’s unique rendition of Take Me Home Country Roads.

Deacon Blue aside, it was the most entertaining evening out the house I’d had for a while.

You might even say it was an unexpected “boost”. (Sorry)

A Merry Christmas to you all when it comes. Stay safe and cosy and happy if you can.

Is that another lockdown I see coming?

If the headlines (and my postie) are to be believed, another lockdown is coming.

And if that doesn’t make you feel like we’re in some Groundhog Day, I don’t know what will.

It’s the most natural response to find the news depressing, but if we’ve no choice in the matter, I guess we’ve just got to get on with it.

At least this time, the vaccinations and Covid booster do seem to be lowering the risk of serious illness, as well as the chance of hospitalisation.

I look back to the first lockdown and wish I’d relaxed more – enjoyed it for what it was: something we all went though and an opportunity to spend more time with family or just ourselves.

"We are not changing the advice for Christmas," says FM Nicola Sturgeon. She sets out advice for keeping family celebrations as safe as possible. Live updates ➡https://t.co/liRsUIEmm9 pic.twitter.com/Z8SQe44xhC — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) December 21, 2021

But that was easier said than done when the headlines felt so apocalyptic.

We lived through something we had never experienced. We had no real idea what was going to happen.

If we are locked down for January 2022, I’d like to think it will be a chance to shut the door and take things a bit easier.

Work, online schooling and all the other realities of daily life mean it will never be carefree holiday.

But still, we’re in it together. Let’s try to be kind to ourselves. Try not to worry and we will get through it again.

A backhanded compliment from the boy

“Mummy, I can see why daddy married you,”

“Oh thanks son,” I beamed back at my eldest – cock-a-hoop at the compliment.

“I mean, I saw a picture of you when you were 24. You were really pretty.”

From elation to deflation in one fell swoop.

Ho, Ho, Ho. That’s kids for you.