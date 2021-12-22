Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My Covid booster day out did me good, in more ways than one

By Martel Maxwell
December 22 2021, 12.00pm
Martel joined the queue for the vaccine centre at the former Zara store in Dundee. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Have you had your your booster yet?

Along with “All set for Christmas?” it must be one of the most asked questions in Dundee.

I had mine this week and while I’m not sure anyone “looks forward” to an injection, I did have rather a nice time.

Initially my heart sank when the lady at the front door of the former Zara store in town told me that because I had an appointment I had to join the massive queue.

She reassured me that while the drop-in one was much smaller, it moved more slowly.

She was right. With 25 people being seen every 10 minutes, we soon made steady progress.

We even had musical accompaniment for the wait with well-known Dundee harmonica player Edward Lafferty (aka Fast Eddie) doing his thing.

My particular favourite from his repertoire was a rendition of Tom Jones’ Delilah which had me laughing and forgetting entirely where I was.

As an aside I found myself on a list of the Most Influential Dundonians once, along with the likes of actor Brian Cox, singer Ricky Ross and Fast Eddie.

It was interesting, I commented to my husband, since I’m not even the most influential person in my house.

Long days and friendly welcomes

When I made it inside the former Zara – I marvelled at the handsomeness of the building.

Queues for the vaccination clinic in the former Zara store in Dundee city centre. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Before Zara it was Arnotts. I remember getting my first bra there – a purple push-up one.

I also remember buying a ball gown for £1 in a basement sale with my pal Zoe and wearing it to a school dance.

The generations before me will no doubt remember earlier yet incarnations of the building.

The vaccination set-up was immaculate and swift. I had a lovely chat with nurses Emily – who gave me my Covid booster – and Rona, who I recognised.

We worked out it was probably from my time having three boys at Ninewells, where she worked on the maternity ward for decades.

She has bright blue eyes which seemed to sing above her mask, despite it being early evening by then after a long hard day for Rona and her colleagues.

Love in the time of Covid?

As I queued indoors, I had a view of the area where people sit for five minutes after their jab.

I couldn’t take my eyes off one couple – certain they had just met.

Queues outside the vaccination clinic – the closest some of us have come to a social outing in ages. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

They were angling their bodies towards each other gradually, smiles and laughter making their eyes twinkle above their blue masks.

I was sure I was witnessing the meeting of kindred spirits. They stayed far longer than the stipulated five minutes and left together. I hope they exchanged numbers.

It got me thinking – of all the stories of hook-ups that people will have from this period.

Nine out of ten of the ‘how we got together’ stories I can think of with pals involve a pub or club and many drinks.

Maybe there will be a generation of souls who fell in love in less lively settings with half-covered faces.

As I left, walking back to my car at the Overgate, I had a spring in my step – aided by Fast Eddie’s unique rendition of Take Me Home Country Roads.

Deacon Blue aside, it was the most entertaining evening out the house I’d had for a while.

You might even say it was an unexpected “boost”. (Sorry)

A Merry Christmas to you all when it comes. Stay safe and cosy and happy if you can.

Is that another lockdown I see coming?

If the headlines (and my postie) are to be believed, another lockdown is coming.

And if that doesn’t make you feel like we’re in some Groundhog Day, I don’t know what will.

It’s the most natural response to find the news depressing, but if we’ve no choice in the matter, I guess we’ve just got to get on with it.

At least this time, the vaccinations and Covid booster do seem to be lowering the risk of serious illness, as well as the chance of hospitalisation.

I look back to the first lockdown and wish I’d relaxed more – enjoyed it for what it was: something we all went though and an opportunity to spend more time with family or just ourselves.

But that was easier said than done when the headlines felt so apocalyptic.

We lived through something we had never experienced. We had no real idea what was going to happen.

If we are locked down for January 2022, I’d like to think it will be a chance to shut the door and take things a bit easier.

Work, online schooling and all the other realities of daily life mean it will never be carefree holiday.

But still, we’re in it together. Let’s try to be kind to ourselves. Try not to worry and we will get through it again.

A backhanded compliment from the boy

“Mummy, I can see why daddy married you,”

“Oh thanks son,” I beamed back at my eldest – cock-a-hoop at the compliment.

“I mean, I saw a picture of you when you were 24. You were really pretty.”

From elation to deflation in one fell swoop.

Ho, Ho, Ho. That’s kids for you.

