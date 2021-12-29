Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Val McDermid is right to urge caution on David Goodwillie move to Raith Rovers

By The Courier
December 29 2021, 6.54pm Updated: December 30 2021, 9.06am
Val McDermid is one of Raith Rovers' best known supporters but she has sounded the alarm over talk of signing David Goodwillie, due to his criminal convictions.
Val McDermid is one of Raith Rovers' best known supporters but she has sounded the alarm over talk of signing David Goodwillie, due to his criminal convictions.

Footballers are role models, for young people and young men in particular. And what they do off the pitch is all part of the package.

It’s why Marcus Rashford is held up as a national treasure for his work around food poverty, as much as for his success at Old Trafford.

And it’s why Raith Rovers bosses would do well to tread carefully over a potential move to sign David Goodwillie.

The former Dundee United and Scotland forward, now playing for Clyde, has been linked with a move to the Kirkcaldy club.

David Goodwillie was a star for Dundee United but Val McDermid has raised concerns over a move to Raith Rovers.

But the prospect of David Goodwillie turning out at Stark’s Park has sparked anger, most notably from Raith superfan and sponsor Val McDermid.

Because for all his sporting prowess, Goodwillie is better known for his behaviour away from the football stadium.

And with two criminal convictions and a rape accusation on his record, it is not the stuff of role models.

Important issues for club to consider

It is important to note that Goodwillie is not a convicted rapist.

But when a criminal court case was dropped, his accuser pursued a civil case against him and a fellow player.

A judge found they had raped the woman and Goodwillie was ordered to pay her £100,000 compensation.

It was an unsatisfactory conclusion to a murky affair. A grey area verdict giving none of the closure that a criminal case might have provided.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Val McDermid met women players at Stark’s Park in 2019. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Sadly there are no question marks around Goodwillie’s two convictions – for punching a man in a nightclub in 2008 and assaulting a man in Glasgow city centre in 2012.

At 32, he is arguably more mature now. He can still score goals and he has not brought shame on his current club.

But awkward questions are already being asked of Raith Rovers.

For a club which prides itself on its community support, the answers could shape how it is viewed in the future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier