READERS’ LETTERS: Get used to wind turbines, we’ll need them for another 50 years at least

Sir, – I actually agree that the generating companies are making money at both ends, where wind is too high and also when there is insufficient wind. This seems wrong but is this a too simplistic analysis? I think it is.

It does however, exemplify that old trait of finding the bad in everything, even if it’s outwith the control of humankind. Otherwise stated, don’t do it because it doesn’t work for 100% of the time efficiently.

The populations which dislike wind turbines are reducing, I wish we did not need them but we do and will for probably 50-plus years or so, the alternatives are not acceptable or available at the required volumes, to support our expected lifestyles.

There are other issues which need solving first: Energy reduction; second energy reuse/recycling; then third, safe energy production.

Firstly, energy non-use is good for everyone. Insulate, insulate, insulate. Using materials and processes in which their total production energy is paid back in energy savings over the life of the material and its use.

Secondly, the grid connection charges penalise those far from population centres. The further from the population, the higher the connection fees, and hence the cost per MW (mega-watt) produced. So renewable energy which happens to be most plentiful at the periphery of our country, gets the highest tariff applied, making it less desirable. It is this regime which has been in vogue for years.

Thirdly comes safe energy production, which has been covered many times – nuclear, coal, oil and gas all write themselves out of the long-term sustainability equation.

There are also other tasks which may reduce the need for energy, particularly micro-generation, supported by battery and hydro, to level up the power demand curve.

Alistair Ballantyne. Birkhill, Angus.

Selfish ‘anti-vaxxers’ pose the real danger

Sir – I’ve just heard Sajid Javid say that, while the severity of Omicron may be less, the actual number of severe cases and impact on the NHS may be higher. He also said nine out of 10 of the most serious Covid cases in hospitals are unvaccinated people.

Surely the answer is not to imperil the economy, jobs and normal life by limiting the freedom of the vast majority of responsible citizens who are vaccinated, and focus on preventing those who choose not to get vaccinated from endangering themselves and others.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Gobsmacked to see Easter eggs on sale

Sir, – I was out shopping pre-Christmas when I discovered the very unwanted sight of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs in the shops.

I was absolutely gobsmacked!

There used to be very clear lines between festive periods!

Now all seems to be tarred with the “greed brush”, shops displaying Easter eggs during Christmas time.

I suppose I’m not the only one being annoyed by this.

Can we please, please go back to the basics, where festive periods are not mixed and mingled but kept separate?

Mrs Maaike Cook. Cash Feus, Strathmiglo.

Here’s hoping No 10 boss does a runner

Sir, – The current series of incidents with the UK Government is appalling.

Let’s start with former MP Owen Paterson, who broke lobbying rules multiple times.

In November Boris Johnson attended a dinner at the exclusive men-only Garrick Club in London where he ordered his MPs to put suspension on hold.

So they voted accordingly in Westminster.

The backlash started immediately and to this day is ongoing.

Meanwhile Paterson, who remained completely unrepentant, did a round with journalists stating he regretted nothing and would do it again.

If a boss is crooked then the employees will go the same way and try to curry favour with their own dishonesty.

Lies are piled on lies until the truth is unrecognisable.

Were police aware of parties in and around No 10?

Crikey, this is the best guarded place in the UK! Records are also kept of those going in and out.

If such a national security system fails the United Kingdom is doomed.

When a crisis peaks and closes in, the boss usually does a runner.

We will see this soon hopefully, otherwise “we are doomed”, to quote Dad’s Army.

Ian Wallace. Chapman Drive, Carnoustie.