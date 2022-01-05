Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ALEX BELL: Prince Andrew is finished in public life, whatever the US courts decide

By Alex Bell
January 5 2022, 4.22pm Updated: January 5 2022, 4.28pm
Prince Andrew's reputation has been trashed due to his links with Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
For an innocent man, Prince Andrew has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid challenging Virginia Roberts Giuffre in court.

He has claimed a photograph of him with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Giuffre is faked.

He has said he can’t perspire to refute a claim about a sweaty encounter.

The Prince has let it be known his accuser searched for “slutty girls” for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and is, therefore, not to be trusted.

He has tried to have her civil case dismissed on the grounds that she is an Australian citizen.

Another claim for dismissal is based on a 2009 agreement between her and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As I write, that final ploy has not been ruled on.

A New York judge is still deliberating on whether a 12-year old deal between a paedophile and his victim is enough to excuse all other parties from accountability.

Natural justice insists it should be invalid.

A deal that purports to remove legal rights of an individual against countless, unnamed others for all time doesn’t seem legally sound in the first place.

Such a mechanism would deny justice to any abuse victim, if bullied into accepting.

It would seem to compound the crime of abuse.

That Prince Andrew relies on this is pathetic.

When you are relying on the fact that a known paedophile paid off a victim it does not speak well of your innocence.

When that paedophile bothered to include “royals” in the category of those protected by the deal, it rather suggests there is more to the story than key actors are letting on.

Prince Andrew would be unwise to test the court of public opinion

Should the judge rule the agreement stands, this case will fall.

That will not be the end.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein struck a deal with Prince Andrew’s accuser which ruled out future legal action against royalty, among other named categories. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP.

Prince Andrew has offered up too much contradictory and evasive testimony.

Another civil case under English law is inevitable.

There are important issues at stake here about how powerful men behave.

The matter will not stop.

A fundraiser on behalf of justice for abused women would easily raise the sum for continued legal action.

It would also demonstrate public unease with the Prince.

It would be very foolish of the monarchy to allow public opinion to be tested in this way.

If the judge rules that the agreement does not cover the Prince, then legal proceedings will continue.

If so, it must be very clear that the Prince should engage with the court and abide by its conclusion.

Prince Andrew has failed in his role as a symbol of Britain

Life in the royal family is odd. It has destroyed many born into the firm.

That’s not Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on honeymoon on the Royal Yacht. Photo: Fernando Ricardo/AP/Shutterstock.

Feted as a bit of a rake in the 1980s, a dashing symbol of boom time Britain, he’s had a blessed life.

Enjoying all the perks of inherited wealth and privilege by association with the family trade, he has never shown any reticence about representing Britain.

No wonder.

There never seemed to be a downside.

Living off his mum, a wardrobe full of fancy costumes, a CV of jobs given to him without asking or interview.

It is then as a representative of us all that he is tested now.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Klosters with Charles and Diana.

As a symbol of the monarchy and Britain his conduct matters, whether as a figurehead in the military or as a representative of British values.

And as such, he has already failed, abjectly.

Who will pay if there’s a penalty?

The case against him is a civil one.

It cannot end in a jail sentence. There will be no Prince locked up in the tower.

Instead, if found guilty, he will be obliged to pay a financial settlement.

It would be unconscionable for that sum to come out of the public purse.

The Prince has private assets, such as a ski lodge in Switzerland. Any payment must be seen to come from his own wealth.

If found guilty, his title should be removed and his access to the sovereign grant (the old civil list) ended.

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with their mother.

This should mean the titles of his ex wife and children also being withdrawn and their access to the sovereign grant ended.

All honorary titles and positions should also be removed.

Prince Andrew is finished in public life, regardless of ruling on Epstein deal

In short, Prince Andrew’s life as a royal should be over.

He has brought dishonour to Britain, the crown and the people.

And these things should happen even if the judge rules the 2009 Epstein deal stands.

In no aspect of this has the Prince behaved in a manner befitting his status.

At every turn he appears to have put his own interests before those of the institution and nation he represents.

His privilege has blinded him to the wider responsibilities of being a British royal.

He has shown no sympathy with the plight of those sexually trafficked or abused.

No remorse for friendship with a convicted paedophile.

No regret at inviting Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to royal events.

He has been childishly self-regarding throughout this story – talking of honour when he has used every privilege of money and power to denigrate a victim of abuse.

What’s at stake here is not just the civil case in a New York court, but the essence of British values projected at home and abroad.

By that measure, he should be gone from public life for good.

