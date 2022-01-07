COURIER OPINION: Astonishing dossier about Dundee bar bosses is real concern to public who frequent their venues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is not unusual for one or two disaffected staff members to air their grievances against an employer, especially after they have left that place of work.

But it is far from ordinary for dozens of current and former staff members to stand up and speak out with a single voice about their experience in a place of work.

Yet that is the situation that one of Dundee’s top pub companies is now facing.

In a rather spectacular fashion the whistle has been blown, with staff making a litany of allegations in a seven-page letter of grievance addressed to the senior managers of Macmerry 300 Limited and Abandon Ship Ltd.

The claims cover everything from serious Covid protocol breaches – most recently over the key festive period – and health and safety code violations to the personal safety of members of staff in the workplace.

It is an astonishing dossier and one that will be of real concern to members of public who frequent the bars and venues named.

Claims refuted

But it is important to note that the grievance letter does not establish the validity of the allegations.

They are strongly refuted by the companies involved and they remain nothing more than unsubstantiated claims at this time – and should be seen as such.

Demand for investigation

But the least the grievance – which is being backed by the hospitality wing of Unite the union – demands is that an exhaustive, independent investigation is carried out into the allegations to determine what the actual truth is.

And if any element is found to have merit, then it is imperative that responsibility is taken by management and the response is swift, strong and communicated openly and transparently.

The hospitality sector has been under enormous pressure during the pandemic.

But that cannot be an excuse or a cover for standards to slip or integrity to be lost.