MARTEL MAXWELL: So long Night Fever, roll on our next visit to V&A Dundee

By Martel Maxwell
January 12 2022, 12.59pm Updated: January 12 2022, 3.39pm
Martel and kids outside the V&A.
Martel and kids outside the V&A.

Every time I pass the V&A Dundee, I promise myself I’ll set aside an afternoon to wander round.

Imagine. A few hours of calm, to float, waft and drift while taking in the vast building, the space and exhibits that make up “Dundee’s living room“.

But it never seems to happen. Days are taken up by work or a mad dash to the supermarket for play piece bits and dinner bobs.

I like to daydream that I’ll take a book, find a seat and mooch – what a great word. Mooch.

Mums of young kids – or anyone with a to-do list or busy mind – don’t get much of a chance to “mooch”, do they?

I digress. I realised last week that the Night Fever exhibition was days from ending and I still hadn’t seen it

School was still off and so I decided to go with my boys.

This might not seem like a big deal but you’re talking to a woman who still suffers flashbacks from our last visit to Tony Macaroni’s. Relaxing it was not.

I worried V&A Dundee might be a tall order – fine for grown ups with time to browse but less so for boys who like to rugby tackle each other to the ground 406 times a day.

I couldn’t have been more wrong. They loved it.

A kids’ maze greeted us at the entrance, followed by a notepad each with questions and drawings to complete as we made our tour.

Martel and kids bust some moves at the Night Fever exhibition, which has just ended at V&A Dundee.

The restaurant served “the best hot chocolate in the world” and I stole a few moments’ peace while they slurped to take in the silvery Tay.

Clubbing with kids – anything’s possible at V&A Dundee

Night Fever itself was awesome – with a silent disco, allowing us all to get lost in our own headphones and music.

Genres were divided – with one row of headphones dedicated to pre-disco, the next to disco, followed by house and finally techno.

Monty, 8, is now a dedicated techno fan.

I grabbed the chance to read a few lines of information here and there – on the likes of Manchester’s Hacienda and New York’s Studio 54.

There was even a dedicated area showcasing the history of Scottish clubbing.

I wish I could have read every word about The Rhumba Club, with its roots in Fat Sam’s, but our time was up.

The boys had been as good as gold (apart from the occasional attempt at mounting something they shouldn’t) but they’d reached their limits in concentration span and rumbling tummies.

But then a lady called Kate captured their imaginations on the way out, showing them how V&A was built and challenging their wee minds.

All of the staff were superb – friendly, knowledgeable and impassioned about their place of work.

Liza Minelli, Elizabeth Taylor and Betty Ford at Studio 54. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty.

It’s astonishing that – unless you choose to go to the guest exhibition – entry is free.

There’s plenty for kids to do – with shelves of books, a colouring station and learning room.

I do still long to go solo and soak it all up with no rush to be anywhere.

And I’m more determined than ever to make visiting a regular thing.

There may have been no time to mooch with three kids in tow, but it was magical all the same.

V&A Dundee’s next exhibition Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer opens on February 26.

V&A Dundee made magic out of thin air

To anyone who moans V&A is too empty inside – that it’s ‘”too big”, here’s a fact I learned that should dispel any complaints.

The footprint – the ground on which it is built – had to be fitted onto a relatively narrow space between the waterfront and road.

Part of the art and creativity of the building created by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is that it balloons out as the building goes up. The upper floor and the space created internally are bigger than the ground space it occupies.

Something amazing was literally made out of thin air.

And there’s plenty to see in terms of exhibits. Some people say there could be more “things” to look at. But the lasting memories are in large part the view from the windows, the space and the feel of V&A itself.

It’s just a great place to “be” – to chill out with a book, people-watch or cast your gaze over to Fife.

Whether it’s due to the internet, social media, box sets on demand or what you will, we all seem to be in a rush to consume these days. But the building reminded me to calm down for a few moments and simply take it in.

Things can only get better

There’s no doubt from the temperatures that we’re still in winter, but already the days are getting a wee bit longer and the hours of pitch darkness shorter.

It’s a subtle shift but I don’t think I’m imagining it making a difference mentally – it lifts the spirits to know spring is coming, and with it more warmth and light.

I hope you’ve had a great start to 2022. If you’ve not (I’ve lost track of the people I’ve heard of who began the year with a positive Covid test) just keep in mind that – in the words of D:ream – things can only get better.

Now there’s a dancefloor classic.

MARTEL MAXWELL: My mental health message? Listen when someone wants to talk

