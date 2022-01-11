Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson is unfit to be Prime Minister

By The Courier
January 11 2022, 8.21pm Updated: January 11 2022, 8.24pm
Boris Johnson is unfit to be Prime Minister of the UK.

On his climb up the greasy pole to Number Ten, the bumbling, the gadding about and the harmless chancer schtick were his electoral trump card.

He entertained the crowds and they loved him for it.

Popularity is a fickle mistress

Political ambition and public affection carried Johnson to his career zenith in the summer of 2019, when he became Prime Minister.

But popularity is a fickle mistress and the cult of personality which Johnson built up around himself was never going to sustain him through the Downing Street years, where great office brings with it great responsibility.

No Prime Minister can ever truly sit comfortably in their chair.

But, after the latest revelations of a bring your own bottle party in the Downing Street garden during a national lockdown, if Boris Johnson was truly a man of integrity and substance – such as his political inspiration Winston Churchill – he would not be waiting for someone to unseat him.

He would go of his own volition, shamefaced and sorry.

Should he need any more convincing, Alan Wightman – who watched his mother Helen’s funeral online two days before the soiree at No 10 – would be happy to put him in the picture.

Heads must roll

His message would be echoed by many thousands of others who suffered their own personal Covid trauma as the drinks flowed at Downing Street.

For that there is no excuse and heads must roll.

Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister has been peppered with scandal and controversy, only some of which has been self-inflicted.

But the latest revelations are an outrage too far.

They speak of a man of conceit, not candour. And one who does not know right from wrong – or, worse still, chooses not to care.

This newspaper has seldom spoken of a sitting Prime Minister in such unbecoming terms in more than 200 years of publishing.

But you can only bite your tongue for so long.

Boris has had his day and he needs to recognise that.

