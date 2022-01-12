Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-vax activists need a dose of reality

By Kezia Dugdale
January 12 2022, 7.09pm Updated: January 12 2022, 8.18pm
Anti-vax campaigner Piers Corbyn attends a rally in London. Photo: Shutterstock.
There’s another story that might otherwise have been front page news today, had it not been for the Downing Street party scene.

Britain might be the first country in the world to move out of the Covid pandemic and into a position where the virus is endemic.

Believe it or not, that’s a good thing.

It means 95% us will have antibodies to the virus, either from having had it or being vaccinated against it.

We will finally be able to just live with it, like we do the common cold.

Of course immunity wanes, which is why we’re all being encouraged to first get the vaccine and then top it up with the booster.

Israel is already onto the fourth jab for citizens over the age of 60.

Maintaining high levels of antibodies in the community is key to getting anything like back to normal life and that’s why vaccines play such a critical role.

It’s also why we should be utterly fixated on debunking any concerns people have about their safety and efficacy as well as shutting down as many routes as possible for anti-vax activists to share their half-truths, mistruths and downright lies.

Some have good reasons for vaccine hesitancy

Not everyone who refuses the vaccine should be dismissed as an anti-vax activist.

Of course there are people who have concerns about how the vaccine might react with pre-existing health conditions or pregnancy.

I have serious food allergies that sometimes affect the drugs I can be prescribed so I was initially worried about how I might react to the first vaccine.

One conversation with a nurse at the vaccination centre fixed all that.

Conversations matter and you’ll find vaccinators very willing to have them.

I also accept that other people won’t have it for religious or personal beliefs.

There are people who feel very strongly about what they’re prepared to put in their body.

I can’t relate to it and I’m not sure I understand that point of view but I’m prepared to respect it.

The anti-vax movement is more problematic

What I struggle with is when an individual decision morphs into a mob movement that mobilises and protests outside vaccination stations.

That creates and promotes propaganda that leaves the young women at my hairdressers convinced the vaccine will affect their fertility, despite there being 100% zero evidence to that end.

They just heard about it on Facebook.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic
Tennis player Novak Djokovic won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa ahead of the Australian Open due to questions over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA Wire.

There’s also, thankfully, a small minority of people who are taking the Michael and exploiting the fact that self isolation rules are far more stringent if you are unvaccinated.

You can get 10 days paid sick leave each time you’re pinged if you don’t get jabbed.

It’s what’s led a number of major corporations to introduce new policies to punish those who won’t get the vaccine.

Morrisons Supermarket did it in September last year, removing enhanced sick pay from those who refuse to get jabbed.

Ikea has hit the headlines this week by introducing something similar.

Reduced sick pay for the unvaccinated feels like the right thing to do

At the moment, an Ikea employee can get up to £450 a week sick pay.

If they’re unjabbed that will fall to the statutory sick pay of £96.35 – a considerable drop.

To me that feels instinctively just.

An anti-lockdown protest in London
An anti-lockdown protest in London. Photo: Shutterstock.

How can it be fair that you get longer off work, on paid leave, for failing to do the basics to protect yourself and others from illness?

Of course there should be caveats and protections for people who can’t get the jab.

And of course this will be challenged, undoubtedly with a test case in court.

But what choice do companies have?

Critics will see things differently

Opponents will argue that this is a huge leap. That we shouldn’t have to disclose really personal health details to our employers in order to access our rights.

They have a point.

Behavioural experts will say people will just not disclose their Covid status because they can’t afford to be off.

They’re right.

Others will argue that this is the thin end of the wedge.

That one day it’s enhanced sick pay for vaccines, the next it will only be available to non-smokers, or those who eat the recommended five fruit and veg a day.

They have a point too.

Yet the reality is we’re faced with continued restrictions to our liberty because a group of largely unvaccinated people are leaving our health system on its knees and our economy on the brink.

Because of a decision they think only affects them.

That’s the dose of reality anti-vaxxers really need.

