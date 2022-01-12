Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Trust in Boris Johnson’s leadership shattered after garden party ‘apology’

By The Courier
January 12 2022, 9.46pm Updated: January 12 2022, 10.19pm
Prior to Boris Johnson facing the music over the “bring- your-own-bottle” garden party at Prime Minister’s Questions, this newspaper called for him to do the right thing and leave office.

His performance in the Commons did nothing to change our minds.

The prime minister now stands before the public as a man with a serious credibility problem.

Desperate delaying tactics

He is someone reduced to desperate delaying tactics – an inquiry by civil servant Sue Gray that Mr Johnson was forced to order following allegations of other social events in the Downing Street/Westminster bubble – in the hope of riding out the storm.

But the substantive issue of public confidence in the office of the prime minister remains.

Boris Johnson, by his own admission after days of questions without answers, attended an event in the Downing Street garden at the height of lockdown to which around 100 people were invited and some 30 or so turned up. By any objective measure it was a party.

This while the public, who afforded him the great privilege of leading this country, were confined to barracks under Covid regulations set out by his government which were designed to cut viral transmission pathways and keep the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

Appalling and galling

Instead, those at the very heart of government ignored their own advice and it was drinks on the lawn on a sunny day.

How nice for them. How appalling and galling for the rest of us.

And how distressing for those who lost loved ones to Covid and were unable to provide comfort and support to them in their final moments.

A strong leader would have held those people uppermost in his thoughts and used their experiences to guide the response.

Boris Johnson did not do that.

And as such he has failed the people who put trust in him and must face the consequences.

