READERS’ LETTERS: Boris Johnson is unfit to be PM and the Tories knew it

Sir, – I blame the Conservative Party.

Anybody with any interest in politics knows Boris Johnson is not a fit person to be prime minister.

He has a long history of irresponsibility, mendacity, indolence, promiscuity, entitlement, self-interest and so on.

Yet the Tory party, a party which would claim to represent honesty and decency, ignored all of this.

They put him in place because they thought he could help them achieve their aim of leaving the EU, a cause that most sensible people, who are not rich, or likely to benefit directly, knew full well would be a disaster.

Yet, for their own advantage, the Tories disregarded the national interest and put this disreputable, discredited individual in charge.

Their rich friends and donors have benefited hugely while the country has become a laughing stock internationally, with a large section of the population living on the breadline, even those who are in work.

Boris Johnson should never have been entrusted with any responsible position, and certainly not leader of the nation.

The Conservative Party put him there in the full knowledge of his character and competence.

Les Mackay. Carmichael Gardens, Dundee.

Rules don’t matter for these Eton ‘toffs’

Sir, – 150,000 Covid deaths (the highest in Europe), a cost of living crisis with benefits slashed and fuel bills going through the roof; the second-jobs scandal and an attempt to get a corrupt Tory MP off the hook; a dodgy flat donation, allegations of cash for access and a Downing Street party during lockdown Boris Johnson claimed didn’t happen but was within the rules.

Now it emerges that in May of 2020 when people were following the rules, couldn’t attend funerals or visit dying relatives, Johnson decided to have an alcohol-fuelled party while people were dying.

He and his other Eton-educated Tory toffs have nothing but contempt and scorn for those they view as the “lower orders”.

The very fact Johnson thinks it’s appropriate to go on TV and smirk when confronted with the latest allegations says it all.

His wheeze to get off is two- fold. First go into hiding and stonewall. Secondly appoint one of his employees (a civil servant) to investigate what he already knows.

Namely that this party happened, he attended, it was against the law.

Johnson is a laughing stock, a clown, a blathering fantasist and buffoon. He was never morally fit to be prime minister. Yet the Conservative Party embraced him. As did Scottish unionists.

They knew what he was like but they endorsed him for electoral expediency.

Johnson’s complicit enablers in the “Scottish” Tories – including Ruth Davidson (who took a peerage) and Douglas Ross who supported him in multiple elections, and the rag media – all bear culpability.

Alan Hinnrichs. Gillespie Terrace, Dundee.

Question Sturgeon’s Covid restrictions

Sir, – We learn, despite much tougher Covid regulations in Scotland from Boxing Day until now than in England, the average daily case rate in Scotland to January 6 was 2,824 per million compared to 2,615 per million in England.

So did Nicola Sturgeon implement those tighter restrictions to control the virus’s spread (and if so, failed) – or was her aim, using emergency powers, simply to manufacture difference for difference’s sake?

Martin Redfern. Ormiston Grove, Melrose.

Perth has plenty of gyms

Sir, – Does Perth really need another gym?

Having played badminton at Bell’s Sports Centre for many years, I feel that Perth already has enough gyms.

To deny Perth the opportunity to host the Scottish Badminton Championships as they cannot play in the main arena does not seem to have been considered.

Perth needs those events to bring people into the city – whoever thought up this move needs to have a rethink.

Further, the money available could be used to update Rodney Fitness Centre instead.

Sheila Turner. Braeknowe, Errol.