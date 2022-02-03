CLARE JOHNSTON: Hallucinations, night sweats – and the menopause hasn’t even begun yet. Why I’d say yes to HRT without a prescription

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Hallucinations, night sweats – and the menopause hasn’t even begun yet. Why I’d say yes to HRT without a prescription

By Clare Johnston
February 3 2022, 1.40pm
over the counter HRT

At night, for brief interludes at a time, I am visited by a motley cast of characters.

It started with spiders dangling from the ceiling and has since progressed to include an old hunched man, a bent nail floating in mid-air and even the hand of God.

These nocturnal sightings are always accompanied by me shouting, broadcasting my madness to the whole house.

After shrieking at the last episode, which was slightly more mainstream – a man running towards me – my youngest son appeared at the bedroom door to ask if everything was okay.

“It’s just mum having one of her bad dreams,” my husband reassured him.

“It’s okay, I’m used to it,” my son sighed.

As troubling as this all is, I’m perhaps more relaxed than I should be because I know the cause.

It’s my hormones.

These hallucinations happen when I first fall asleep. A slight sound might disturb me and in those fleeting seconds I see a flash and call out.

But it usually coincides with another symptom, such as night sweats or palpitations.

So I know it’s linked to perimenopause.

It’s the sudden fall in oestrogen that is contributing to disrupted sleep and other unwelcome complaints.

It’s giving me a taste of what might be in store in the years ahead when I go through the real deal – though I’m hoping the night visions are a passing phase.

Hot flushes are one of the unwelcome symptoms of menopause.

For now, I’m choosing to ignore these unsettling hormonal events and hope I’m one of the lucky ones who barely notices they’re experiencing menopause.

But if I do go on to develop more frequent and difficult symptoms I won’t hesitate to use hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Moves to make HRT more easily accessible

The good news is that some forms of HRT could be made available without a prescription in the UK for the first time.

The UK medicines regulator, the MHRA, is looking at relaxing the rules around hormone therapy to offer women easier access.

It did the same with the contraceptive pill last summer.

The contraceptive pill is now available over the counter. Is HRT next? Photo: Shutterstock.

Perimenopause is the precursor to the main event. For some, it can begin as early as their thirties, although for most it tends to start from their mid-forties.

You officially reach menopause after a year of going without a menstrual period, which generally happens by the age of 55.

What happens in between – and the extent to which women are affected – will vary wildly.

But for some it can be an utterly miserable experience in the absence of treatment.

Celebrities speak up

Countless high-profile women have stepped up in recent times to share their experiences and help break down the stigma which leaves so many women feeling like they can’t be open about the symptoms they’re experiencing.

That means they can be sitting in a work meeting and suddenly flush bright red, break out in a sweat, lose their train of thought or feel overwhelmed with emotion.

And those are just a few of the issues.

Many try to cover it up and struggle on, while their colleagues sit either baffled or blissfully unaware.

Nicola Sturgeon recently admitted in a podcast appearance that, while she feels she has a responsibility to talk about menopause, she “is so far out of her comfort zone”.

That alone tells her “we still have a long way to go” when it comes to speaking up and breaking the stigma around ‘the change’.

But there is no need to suffer in silence anymore.

HRT now proven to be a safe treatment

My sister began experiencing extreme fatigue and low mood a few years ago, along with irregular periods.

She pieced together that the three were interlinked. And, being a nurse, she immediately went to the doctor and asked if she could go on HRT.

She started using patches and within a couple of weeks the difference was night and day.

It wasn’t until she waved the magic wand that she realised how bad things had become.

Conflicting studies over the years put many women off HRT after it was linked with a higher risk of breast cancer and even dementia.

More recent studies have concluded there aren’t significant health risks related to taking the therapy, particularly oestrogen-only HRT.

It could also have long term benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis.

That’s provided patients start within 10 years of menopause onset.

And that’s why, at 48, HRT will be my first port of call if my nocturnal visitors become more regular, or I start to notice other signs and symptoms that are affecting my quality of life.

My poor son might even get used to quieter nights again.

