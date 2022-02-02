READERS’ LETTERS: It’s time to address whether lockdowns were justified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – People should look a little deeper into the “partygate” scandal.

Not just Boris, but dozens of people – ministers, special advisers and civil servants – attended many parties during the lockdowns. Clearly, none of these people believed that the lockdown measures were necessary otherwise they would have complied with them.

Neither ambitious Tory ministers nor the opposition parties will address this, because all were cheering on the restrictions or demanding even harsher controls.

That total unwillingness to address the possibility that the lockdowns and the resulting vast damage to our economy and civil liberties were unjustified is the real scandal.

Otto Inglis. Ansonhill, Crossgates.

‘Nose-blind’ Tories ignoring the smell

Sir, – Rather than supporting the “Big Dog”, another view is that Conservative politicians are suffering from the increasing heat from “partygate”. Admittedly, Mr Johnson seems to have had increased support from some back-benchers, but this could simply be that the rebellious ones have put their guns back in their holsters until the Metropolitan Police report what actions will be taken forward.

In 2010 the “Bunga Bunga” parties of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s then premier, were unearthed by investigative reporters. The ridicule dumped upon the Italian state was huge – we know what happens when journos smell a good story with legs, once they get a bite they don’t let go – and such will it be with partygate.

Yesterday morning a leader within the Institute of Government stated that the PM’s corrective action plan is inadequate. Changing the structure is only one part of the solution, other governments in the past have rolled out the Office of Prime Minister which is a protective ring-fenced safe zone for the PM. I’m not sure if it is to keep him in or keep us out, possibly both.

What is required is a change of culture, which comes from the top down.

Raab, Jack, Truss and others will all be like wheelie bins waiting to be emptied by the next media lorry at the regular morning or evening media pick-up, and the contents are smeared all over us.

No amount of air fresheners will shift the smell.

Nose-blind Tory politicians will rue the day.

Alistair Ballantyne. Birkhill, Angus.

Failing UK state is now laughing stock

Sir, – We can argue whether Britain is a country or a union of countries, but the UK is a state – albeit a failing one.

When a PM who has been sacked for lying in the past is called out for being a liar, then protected by the system when the person calling him out for lying is asked to leave, the state has failed.

Laughing stock of the world.

Bryan Auchterlonie. Bluebell Cottage, Perth.

‘Arrogance’ of SNP is not good enough

Sir, – I was astonished yesterday morning to see our prime minister on your front page when our first minister is failing Scotland on everything – she and her government should hang their heads in shame.

Drug deaths, ferry fiasco, education, NHS care home deaths, lack of support during Covid for business, a shocking sex survey for our children and so much more.

What’s so worrying is the secrecy, lack of scrutiny and accountability.

She is taking away our freedom all for her own ego.

No one is allowed to disagree or have an opinion – it’s met with sheer arrogance. Scotland deserves better.

Elizabeth Kintrea. Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie.

Tactical asset lost if Johnson resigns

Sir, – Following Sue Gray’s findings on Downing Street partying, SNP Commons leader, Ian Blackford, has repeatedly demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation.

But is this tactically wise? Let’s remember the SNP’s overarching raison d’être: UK break-up. In this ambition, with Johnson apparently so unpopular in Scotland, he’s arguably an asset to Scottish nationalism.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss or Keir Starmer would all prove less useful personalities for SNP ad hominem attacks.

Many believe Nicola Sturgeon’s nationalist narrative woefully weak on economic, social and cultural grounds – criticism of the PM seemingly is all she and Blackford have to advance their faltering separatist cause.

Martin Redfern. Melrose, Roxburghshire.

Forget distractions and see big picture

Sir, – The so-called “partygate” scandal goes on, but attending a party is not a crime – not in a normal world anyway.

What Boris Johnson and his lieutenants should be under investigation for is stopping us, the people, from attending parties.

We should also probe denying elderly people in the last months of their lives the right to see their loved ones; removing our right to breathe fresh air; ruining the education of a whole generation of children and harming the career prospects of young people.

On top of that there’s wrecking thousands of small businesses, putting the nation into the highest level of debt ever seen; ballooning hospital waiting lists and spreading irrational fear among millions of people.

Let’s forget minor distractions and look at the big picture.

Geoff Moore. Braeface Park, Alness.