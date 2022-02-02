KEZIA DUGDALE: David Goodwillie signing has cost Raith Rovers everything that really matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
KEZIA DUGDALE: David Goodwillie signing has cost Raith Rovers everything that really matters

By Kezia Dugdale
February 2 2022, 6.19pm Updated: February 2 2022, 8.44pm
Raith Rovers' sponsor and superfan Val McDermid was the first in a succession of supporters to cut their ties to the club following the signing of David Goodwillie.
David Goodwillie scores goals – 109 in 176 appearances for Clyde FC.

He also raped a woman. Which fact is more important to you?

His goal scoring ability is clearly more important to the management of Raith Rovers FC and to their board, with the honourable exception of the two directors who have resigned over the past couple of days.

All cards on the table I’m a Hibs fan.

I spent nearly 10 years living a stone’s throw from the stadium.

It meant I could hear the crowd from my flat and guess who’d won based on the posture of the fans walking past after the match.

And I watched my team get relegated and fight like hell to get back into the Premier League, knowing how high the stakes were for the club and the fans.

The club strove for that promotion but I’m not convinced they’d have done it at any cost.

Especially when that cost isn’t financial.

When it’s the kind of cost that leaves you calculating the price of your decency, integrity, values.

Clubs are more than a crest.

They are the beating heart of their communities.

The shirts are made of polyester and pride.

But now Raith Rovers find themselves in the invidious position of having a shirt sponsor feel physically sick at the thought of their striker wearing their name across their chest.

David Goodwillie in action for Dundee Utd.
In Val McDermid, Raith have a lifelong fan who doesn’t just sponsor the strips and stand, she invests in the development of the team at unders level, both male and female.

Think about that.

One of the clubs best known fans now fears their striker scoring because of the message the pictures will send out about her club.

David Goodwillie signing has torn Raith’s fan base apart

It took guts for Val to walk away.

But it also took heart and integrity.

And where she has gone, people have followed.

The captain of the Women’s team has quit.

On BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday, Val told us that the women’s team won’t play at Stark’s Park this weekend and are considering changing their name.

The strength of the anger is palpable.

This is not a one-day wonder of a story, it’s a schism in the fan base.

All caused by one player and his actions.

How can it possibly be worth it?

Is promotion worth this?

Fans arrive at Starks Park for Raith Rovers' game against Queen of the South on Tuesday
Fans arrive at Starks Park for Raith Rovers’ game against Queen of the South on Tuesday after the club sparked anger by signing David Goodwillie. Photo: Steve Brown / DCT Media

These fans wont forgive the signing, or indeed the striker at the heart of the story if Raith get promoted.

If you think that then you’re falling for the misguided belief that football is only a game.

Life and death? It’s far more important than that.

Official statements made a bad situation worse

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn made a horrific mistake in saying this was “a football based decision” in the same vein as playing a 4,3,3 or 3,5,2.

This isn’t a tactic. It’s not a clever set play.

He goes on to say: “As a football manager, all you can do is try and concentrate on the game.”

But the game is so much more than 90 minutes on the pitch.

This signing isn’t a footballing decision in the traditional sense. It’s a grenade in the dressing room smoking all the good people out.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn.
The defence from the manager and the club was described by Val McDermid as the worst press statement she’d seen in her life.

This is a woman who knows words and knows football.

When the club statement states that they’d “carefully considered” the issue and “completely respect the differing view among fans” they constructed a fiction so imagined as to be implausible.

And no one is buying it.

Val also knows about redemption and rehabilitation but everyone knows that journey starts with “sorry.”

It’s a five letter word that has been utterly absent from David Goodwillie’s mouth.

I wonder how long it will be before we hear it from the management?

Who really counts in the Raith Rovers family?

Perhaps the most grating part of the statement was the suggestion that because David Goodwillie had played for Raith Rovers in his youth, he was part of the family. Part of the Raith story.

Unlike the shirt sponsor?

The two directors who have quit?

The captain of the women’s team?

Or the 30 volunteers at the trust who’ve resigned?

Are they not part of the club too?

Why are they so readily disposed in the name of promotion?

David Goodwillie had to pay the woman he raped £100,000 following a civil case she had to start because the Crown wouldn’t pursue him.

His fee from Clyde to Raith is undisclosed.

The cost of this episode to the club’s reputation and standing is immense and growing exponentially, while the losses to its integrity and role in the community are immeasurable.

This transfer window has allowed us to peer into the soul of club in turmoil, where those leaders who remain in place know the price of every player and the value of nothing.

