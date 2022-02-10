CLARE JOHNSTON: We are failing young people with learning disabilities and leaving families in torment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CLARE JOHNSTON: We are failing young people with learning disabilities and leaving families in torment

By Clare Johnston
February 10 2022, 6.01pm Updated: February 10 2022, 6.17pm
Post Thumbnail

Imagine the agony of handing your vulnerable child over to an institution for care and being left at home to wonder how they were being treated.

Whether they were scared, alone, missing you.

Then imagine how much worse that situation would be if you had very limited or even no visiting rights, but were aware they were deteriorating, locked in on their own for long periods of time and you had no way of getting them out.

It’s unthinkable for most of us.

But that’s the desperate reality for too many families in Scotland who have been utterly failed by the system.

Last month a report by the charity the Enable Scotland said hundreds of people with learning disabilities are being forced to live away from their families, or are trapped in psychiatric hospitals, because of staff shortages and a lack of appropriate support.

Some remain in institutions for years with families reporting they have been stopped from seeing their loved ones.

It is a terrifying prospect of nightmarish proportions, correctly described by Enable as a “national scandal”.

It may not be one with an easy solution.

But it has to be tackled to put an end to the torment of these individuals and their distraught families.

Parents speak out as sons ‘left to rot’

This week three courageous mothers spoke out about the lack of support in Scotland.

The women say their sons who have autism and learning difficulties have been “left to rot” in hospitals for years.

It shouldn’t take courage to raise the alarm over the appalling situation they have found themselves in.

But two feared losing their visiting rights by highlighting the plight of their sons.

One revealed this had already happened.

The Scottish Government says it has set up a working group to look into the issue.

It added it was “completely unacceptable for people with learning disabilities and more complex needs to spend long periods of time in hospital when they could be supported in the community”.

The overwhelming majority of children and adults with autism and learning disabilities can either be cared for or given support to live independently in the community.

But there is a glaring gap in the amount of support on offer in Scotland.

As the parent of an autistic teenager, I can attest to the crippling shortage in specialist services which should be in place.

Without them, parents are left to stumble through a maze of complex mental health needs with appointments with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) incredibly hard to come by and prioritised according to severity of need.

Psychiatrists call for action on mental health services in Scotland

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland is now calling for the Scottish Government to “pull out all the stops” when it comes to investing in child mental health.

A survey of its members found 90% of respondents believed CAMHS services were insufficiently or very insufficiently resourced.

Those children and families left barely coping as a result just have to muddle through.

But it’s the muddling through that can lead to the crisis.

Liza Quin waited two years for her daughter's autism diagnosis.
Liza Quin, of Autism Rocks in Buckhaven, says more than 1,000 young people in Fife are waiting for an assessment. Photo: Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The point is with roughly one in 100 children in Scotland now diagnosed with autism, and an estimated 4% of pupils with either autism or a learning disability without adequate intervention to ensure proper support, there are way too many broken outcomes.

Time and time again we hear of families struggling to even get a diagnosis for their child in the first place.

A Glenrothes family recently reported a three-year wait for an assessment for autism with the delay being blamed on Covid-19.

Early and ongoing intervention essential

A diagnosis is vital for being able to access specialist support and education.

And all too often it comes down to pushing and jumping up and down to get it.

The Boyes family, from Glenrothes, say they are terrified daughter Abbie could end up dead while they wait for support.

In our case by secondary school, and with a child who prefers to be and can cope in mainstream education, specialist support is non-existent.

Muddling through and hoping for the best has brought us to the point where we have hundreds of vulnerable people separated from their families and communities.

Now it’s time to get a grip by putting the resources in behind early diagnosis and intervention.

We need to be providing ongoing specialist support and advice to families throughout the school years and beyond.

And, of course, adequate and appropriate care for those who need it.

That’s our best way of ensuring young people with special needs are given their chance to thrive – and not set up to fail.

