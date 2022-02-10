ALISTAIR HEATHER: Free bus travel is a game-changer for the under-22s but why stop there?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Free bus travel is a game-changer for the under-22s but why stop there?

By Alistair Heather
February 10 2022, 3.16pm Updated: February 10 2022, 3.16pm
Free bus travel has been extended to under-22s in Scotland but we could be going much further, says Alistair Heather.

Under-22-year-olds get free bus travel now. As of last week, the youth can bomb about fae the Cleppy Road to the Caledonian Canal via Carrbridge and Caithness and no pay a penny for the pleasure.

It is a giddy moment of tremendous liberty.

There’s massive economic opportunity. You can apply for jobs in Glasgow and Ayr, and not worry about the fare down to these places should you get accepted for an interview. Employers can poach staff fae outlying towns.

There are social and romantic implications for free buses for under-22s too.

You can throw open your Tinder radius far beyond the regional boundaries. Match with people well beyond your postcode. So long as there’s a bus stop near your amore, then a fling in far afield Fortrose is open to those fae the Ferry. Hawick loons will be available to Hulltoon lassies.

This is a Good Thing. Capital G, capital T.

But of course I’m no satisfied.

In Estonia, bus travel is free tae aabdy, all across the country on many routes.

In Luxembourg public transport is free across aa the transport routes, including trams and trains.

You might say that’s no hard in Luxembourg, Europe’s weeest nation. Yer granny could hop across it on her pogo stick nae bother.

But Estonia’s a fair size. It’s 90 miles top to bottom and 50 odd miles wide.

That’s a free bus network that covers an area bigger than Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow, which is about 75% of Scotland’s population.

Surely we cannae think we’re too wee or too poor to follow in the bold Estonia’s footsteps?

Buses run on pensioner power

The advantages of free transport are already clear to see among the over-60s.

With pensions pinched and cost of living ever rising, being able to scoot aboot with no fare to pay keeps older folk mobile.

My old partner was Polish, and she remarked regularly on the vibrancy of the over-60s in Scotland compared to Poland.

At home, she’d say, old people just sit and shiver in their cold flats. They can’t afford to come into the city every day or anything like it.

Here, she’d say, pointing at a Stagecoach full of grey heads whizzing by, old folk are out and about aawye, in the garden centres, in the shops, dotting about meeting pals. It’s unbelievable.

Bus rotes across Scotland are popular with passengers over-60 making use of their Scottish Government bus passes. Photo: Shutterstock.

My mum loves her bus pass. She says it’s great for minding the grandchild, as the pair of them can rattle along chatting away, playing eye-spy, getting a blether with other folk on the bus.

Were they in the car, the grandchild would be strapped up in the back, and granny’s attention would be fixed on the traffic in front.

She also uses her pass to travel to volunteer in Edinburgh every week – an unsustainable cost if she had to pay for a ticket every time.

Free buses are young people’s route to freedom

Free mobility for the over-60s is a remarkable social achievement.

I suspect and hope we’ll see the same transformation in the lives of the young.

The extant fares restrict movement.

I mind the hassles of bus travel in my teens and early twenties.

Dundee bus station: The starting point for many young people’s journeys to freedom. Photo: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Myself and my brother Chris used to skip onto buses for a half fare as a matter of course.

When that stopped working, into our twenties, we’d maybe just pay to Monifieth but stay on to Carnoustie, saving 85p.

The savings were essential.

If we were completely broke, we’d just not travel.

To skint young folk, free travel might be the difference between sitting in their room deep in a scheme alone, or hopping the bus to toon and meeting their pals.

That’s a huge impact socially, for a very small tax outlay.

So, why not go further?

Dundee bus station crammed with passengers in the 1990s: A taste of what might come if free travel wss introduced across all age groups?

If free bus travel really does invigorate the lives of older generations, and looks set to open doors for younger folk, what about the rest of us, stuck in the middle ground of our tedious 30s, 40s, 50s?

And why not add trains to the list of things we pay for indirectly instead of at the point of use?

A nationalised train service that’s free for all?

We basically ran the trains along this line for the worst period of the pandemic.

Abellio, the current train operators, were required to keep the trains running despite the fact that hardly a soul was riding them.

We spent nearly 500 million quid running these empty trains, but still charged the very few passengers the full amount.

Weird.

Scotrail will be nationalised soon. This gives us scope to experiment.

The Scottish Government has pledged to reduce car use by 20%. So let’s make trains free along key commuter routes for a while.

Arbroath-Dundee in the morning and the other way in the evening.

Inverkeithing to Edinburgh free in the morning.

Really make it easy to leave the car at home.

Free bus travel for the under-22s is a great achievement, but let’s keep the momentum moving forward.

If we’re going to own the trains too, we’d be mad not to bring them into Scotland’s free travel experiment.

