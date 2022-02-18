KIRSTY McINTOSH: Justice won’t collapse if we ditch the wigs in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY McINTOSH: Justice won’t collapse if we ditch the wigs in court

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 18 2022, 11.10am Updated: February 18 2022, 11.47am
Post Thumbnail

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players”, wrote Shakespeare.

And nowhere in public life is this sense of theatre more apparent than the criminal court room.

An angry accused – his shouting in the cells audible in the court room above – almost always becomes as meek as a lamb when led into the dock.

Because he or she understands their role in the drama.

And like any good theatre production the costumes are essential.

In this case, it’s the gowns and elaborately curled horsehair court wigs that are used to convey the knowledge passed down through centuries of legal practice.

Dating back to the 1600s, they also indicate position within the highly stratified and hierarchical court system.

But these symbols have come under increasing scrutiny, most recently when black barrister Leslie Thomas QC called for wigs to be banned.

The leading English lawyer called them “culturally insensitive”, after a fellow black barrister was told he could be held in contempt of court if he declined to wear a court wig over his afro.

The story prompted intense debate among the legal profession both north and south of the border.

‘Laughable as a disguise’

Some feel the wig is earned, that it conveys authority.

Other supporters say it helps give advocates more anonymity, making them less recognisable without their formal court attire.

The Dean of the Faulty of Advocates Roddy Dunlop QC has spoken of it being part of the “brand”.

Even as recently as 2019, when court wigs and gowns were ditched in certain Court of Session hearings, a survey conducted by Scottish Legal News, found more than three quarters of lawyers were in favour of retaining ceremonial attire.

But what of the other 22%?

Some say the idea that they prevent recognition is as outdated as the wig.

It’s 2022 after all, and most legal professionals have their photographs on company websites.

Few exceptions made for court wigs rule

Wigs and gowns may still be something of a uniform for the legal profession. But it’s already been shown – across numerous professions – that uniforms can be adapted to respect cultural and other considerations.

However, in the criminal courts one of the only times wig-wearers are permitted to remove them is in cases involving child witnesses.

Currently the Faculty of Advocates makes no exceptions for those who would wish to wear a hijab or a turban, let alone an afro.

So why has the Scottish legal system failed to keep up in terms of reflecting a modern multi-cultural society?

As Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellan proved in Macbeth in 1979, a theatre production hangs much less on the set pieces and costumes than on the performance given.

It can even win wide-spread acclaim.

If wigs were to be optional, rather than mandatory, many would undoubtedly choose to continue wearing them .

But justice would not collapse if they were occasionally forgone.

Kirsty McIntosh is a reporter on The Courier’s crime and courts team.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier