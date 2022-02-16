DAVE DOOGAN: Babcock will be more than ‘welcome’ – it will be vital if Scots vote YES

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

DAVE DOOGAN: Babcock will be more than ‘welcome’ – it will be vital if Scots vote YES

By Dave Doogan
February 16 2022, 7.30pm Updated: February 16 2022, 7.37pm
SNP MP Dave Doogan believes Babcock will not only be welcome, but valued, in an independent Scotland. Picture: DCT Media.
SNP MP Dave Doogan believes Babcock will not only be welcome, but valued, in an independent Scotland. Picture: DCT Media.

In a recent interview with this newspaper David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, was asked about the company’s future in the event of Scottish independence.

It was hardly surprising to hear him say that Babcock would be able to manage any such change, but crucial to that is an environment in which his company feels welcome.

As the SNP spokesperson for defence procurement, and my party’s member of the House of Commons defence select committee, the defence sector across Scotland is of close interest to me.

I want to be clear at the outset: Babcock will not just be welcome in an independent Scotland but will be a vital part of our ability to have a defence capability that matches Scotland’s needs.

Defence ‘fundamental’ to Scotland’s future

Defence manufacturing infrastructure in Scotland is fundamental to our national engineering and manufacturing sector.

Scotland is home to a wide range of world-class defence manufacturers including BAE, Thales, Leonardo, Babcock and many others.

The SNP defence team at Westminster, led by my colleague Stewart McDonald MP, enjoys constructive relations with those who work in the sector.

David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Over the past few years, we have made it a priority to engage with not just the industry, but trade union representatives of the sector, to ensure that we have a better understanding of the strategic importance they are making to defence, but also to research, development and the wider economy.

Our team in Westminster has a strong track record of standing up for shipbuilding in Scotland.

We have continuously championed the Fleet Solid Support Ships to be built here, we have held the UK Government to account on previous promises and, yes, we have welcomed it when they’ve got it right.

We just wish they would get it right more often.

My party is rightly proud of the production of both Rosyth-built aircraft carriers, and the Type 26 and 31 frigates are products of the finest warship-building skills embedded in the workforce here in Scotland.

I have enjoyed getting to know those at Babcock and elsewhere who contribute the skill necessary to make these things happen – and I look forward to visiting the Babcock site again soon.

In the event that voters choose an independent future for Scotland – as I hope they will – they will be voting for a Scotland that will take its defence and security obligations seriously.

That means having a defence industrial strategy that meets our own national security obligations and can also contribute to the common security of our allies – just as workers at Babcock do right now.

Won’t follow UK’s arms export footsteps

Where we will diverge from the UK is on arms export policy.

For too long the UK Government has been relaxed about arming some of the world’s worst regimes.

My party finds this unacceptable.

But whilst we would seek more robust arms export controls in line with our values, an independent Scotland will need a defence industry that is at the cutting edge of research and development, delivers jobs and economic growth, and sustains its reputation as one of the best in the world.

Independence is no threat to that.

We will put an end to the steady drumbeat of broken promises made by the UK Government to the defence sector in Scotland: 2,000 regulars based in Scotland who never appeared; five Type 26 frigates which will never be built; and a gradual decline in the number of people employed at Rosyth.

Babcock was been named the preferred bidder for the £1.3 billion contract to build a new fleet of Royal Navy frigates in 2019.

I recognise that we have a job to do in getting out there and engaging even more across the industry and with trade unions.

And if you work in the sector, I want to assure you that that work is already well under way by colleagues at Westminster and in Edinburgh.

As the national party of Scotland, we believe our country should be aspiring to be the next member of the international community.

A resilient, modern defence sector isn’t just something that will be welcomed. It is something that is vital to Scotland’s future success.

I look forward to making that case with colleagues as we move forward to the next referendum.

___________________________________________________________________

Dave Doogan MP is the SNP Spokesperson for Defence Procurement and a member
of the House of Commons Defence Select committee.

Babcock boss warns Rosyth yard could move to England if Scots vote Yes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]