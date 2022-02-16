DAVE DOOGAN: Babcock will be more than ‘welcome’ – it will be vital if Scots vote YES

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a recent interview with this newspaper David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, was asked about the company’s future in the event of Scottish independence.

It was hardly surprising to hear him say that Babcock would be able to manage any such change, but crucial to that is an environment in which his company feels welcome.

As the SNP spokesperson for defence procurement, and my party’s member of the House of Commons defence select committee, the defence sector across Scotland is of close interest to me.

I want to be clear at the outset: Babcock will not just be welcome in an independent Scotland but will be a vital part of our ability to have a defence capability that matches Scotland’s needs.

Defence ‘fundamental’ to Scotland’s future

Defence manufacturing infrastructure in Scotland is fundamental to our national engineering and manufacturing sector.

Scotland is home to a wide range of world-class defence manufacturers including BAE, Thales, Leonardo, Babcock and many others.

The SNP defence team at Westminster, led by my colleague Stewart McDonald MP, enjoys constructive relations with those who work in the sector.

Over the past few years, we have made it a priority to engage with not just the industry, but trade union representatives of the sector, to ensure that we have a better understanding of the strategic importance they are making to defence, but also to research, development and the wider economy.

Our team in Westminster has a strong track record of standing up for shipbuilding in Scotland.

We have continuously championed the Fleet Solid Support Ships to be built here, we have held the UK Government to account on previous promises and, yes, we have welcomed it when they’ve got it right.

We just wish they would get it right more often.

My party is rightly proud of the production of both Rosyth-built aircraft carriers, and the Type 26 and 31 frigates are products of the finest warship-building skills embedded in the workforce here in Scotland.

I have enjoyed getting to know those at Babcock and elsewhere who contribute the skill necessary to make these things happen – and I look forward to visiting the Babcock site again soon.

In the event that voters choose an independent future for Scotland – as I hope they will – they will be voting for a Scotland that will take its defence and security obligations seriously.

That means having a defence industrial strategy that meets our own national security obligations and can also contribute to the common security of our allies – just as workers at Babcock do right now.

Won’t follow UK’s arms export footsteps

Where we will diverge from the UK is on arms export policy.

For too long the UK Government has been relaxed about arming some of the world’s worst regimes.

My party finds this unacceptable.

But whilst we would seek more robust arms export controls in line with our values, an independent Scotland will need a defence industry that is at the cutting edge of research and development, delivers jobs and economic growth, and sustains its reputation as one of the best in the world.

Independence is no threat to that.

We will put an end to the steady drumbeat of broken promises made by the UK Government to the defence sector in Scotland: 2,000 regulars based in Scotland who never appeared; five Type 26 frigates which will never be built; and a gradual decline in the number of people employed at Rosyth.

I recognise that we have a job to do in getting out there and engaging even more across the industry and with trade unions.

And if you work in the sector, I want to assure you that that work is already well under way by colleagues at Westminster and in Edinburgh.

As the national party of Scotland, we believe our country should be aspiring to be the next member of the international community.

A resilient, modern defence sector isn’t just something that will be welcomed. It is something that is vital to Scotland’s future success.

I look forward to making that case with colleagues as we move forward to the next referendum.

Dave Doogan MP is the SNP Spokesperson for Defence Procurement and a member

of the House of Commons Defence Select committee.