MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee comedy show pests were no laughing matter

I took it as a sign.

First, comedian Ed Gamble trounced me on The Weakest Link.

Then I was up against another stand up, Chloe Petts on the quiz show House of Games.

Both were about to perform in Dundee – with Chloe as warm up – at the Whitehall Theatre.

Surely I had to go.

And so I did and they were brilliant.

There’s a new wave of talented stand-ups popping up everywhere.

It’s easy to think they came from nowhere and are suddenly edging towards fame and fortune.

But the truth is some of them have spent a decade becoming an “overnight sensation’”.

It’s involved years of gigs playing to hecklers or two guys and a dog, honing their routines until they get those laughs.

And those laughs came thick and fast on Saturday.

Hilarity and history at the Whitehall Theatre

The Whitehall Theatre was resplendent.

Memories of performing there as a girl with Margaret Mathers’ Junior Showtime flashed through my mind.

"My mouth’s gone dry. My mind is blank. Everyone is looking at me." What it's really like to be on a tv quiz show. (It was also BRILLIANT fun) MARTEL MAXWELL column: https://t.co/bKEm8CHrYk via @thecourieruk #theweakestlink @RomeshRanga — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) February 17, 2022

It’s a grand Art Deco building and on Saturday night it was almost full of revellers.

It’s been a while since we could gather, drink and laugh – and there was plenty of that to be had from Ed and Chloe’s clever and acutely observational routines.

The only disappointment was two audience members seated in the front row who didn’t stop talking for the duration of the performances.

Back in row O, I didn’t hear or see them.

But both comedians pondered why they’d come out to see someone perform when they clearly wanted to be the centre of attention themselves.

At half-time drinks (there’s a bar too) someone in row B told me they were furious at the rudeness of these two people.

I hope it didn’t detract from the entertainers’ impressions of Dundee and that the friendly staff, lovely venue and welcoming city are what stick in their minds.

Lots more laughter heading our way

It didn’t detract from my wonderful night and if, like me, you’ve never been to a comedy show before I recommend you give it a go.

With an early dinner (Gallery 48 on the Westport for tapas) followed by the performance we were home by 10pm in decent shape to get up for the kids and their sports the next day.

I looked online to see if any more comedians were headed our way and the news is good.

There are household names like Jack Dee, Alan Carr, Al Murray, Chris Ramsay and Reginald D Hunter making a beeline for Dundee, along with great up-and-comers like Scots Fern Brady and Larry Dean.

And there are so many great venues to chose from, such as the Whitehall, Gardyne Theatre, the Rep, Caird Hall and smaller places like Church.

Widen your search, for musicals or kids’ shows, and you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment.

Dundee really is where it’s at.

Roll on spring time

One of my boys pointed out he’d never noticed there was a graveyard on the route we take home from school – even though we pass it every day.

And that’s when I realised spring is on its way.

Pick-up has been driven in a state of semi-darkness over the winter months.

But it’s bright until well after 4pm now and we can see what’s around us.

No wonder some people struggle mentally in the winter months.

We wake in darkness and by mid afternoon it’s upon us again.

Many speak of a lightening of mood and mind when spring comes and it’s understandable.

We’re starting to see the world around us again.

Things open up and so do we.

With an increasing return to normality, we have to hope the load of anxiety will lessen for many of us.

You can almost hear our collective prayer, that we can put the fear of cancellation behind us and have lots to look forward to in 2022 and beyond.

New Netflix show is gripping viewing

If you’re looking for a new show to watch and have Netflix, I can thoroughly recommend Inventing Anna.

It’s based on the real story of a woman who racked up over $200,000 in unpaid bills.

Julia Garner from Ozark plays Anna Delvin and the journalist who uncovered the story is played by Anna Chlumsky – instantly recognisable from her role as a child star in 1992 blockbuster My Girl – even after all those years.