JIM SPENCE: I can’t be alone in being scunnered by social media – is it worth the grief?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: I can’t be alone in being scunnered by social media – is it worth the grief?

By Jim Spence
March 22 2022, 3.30pm Updated: March 22 2022, 4.29pm
Jim's sick to the back teeth of sparring with keyboard warriors, and wondering why we all keep using the home of the doomscroll.
Jim's sick to the back teeth of sparring with keyboard warriors, and wondering why we all keep using the home of the doomscroll.

I can’t be alone in being scunnered by social media and increasingly asking whether it’s worth the grief using it.

In my line of work it’s a handy tool but I’m finding the balance of usefulness increasingly outweighed by the grim reality of the experience.

As a forum for discussion and information it’s become a battleground not for ideas and debate but for false information, conspiracy theorists, and those who can brook no point of view except their own.

It’s become a stronghold of the sanctimonious and self-righteous.

No matter how robust your state of mind or your constitution, the constant assault on the senses by those who can see only one side of an argument is becoming more and more wearing.

I enjoy a bit of banter and blether on Twitter but I’ve pretty much given up entering any serious debate or dialogue on it.

Engaging in conversation on a medium which in the blink of an eye turns an innocent remark or throwaway thought into a raging bonfire of abuse is seriously bad for your peace of mind.

The problem with social media is that it’s a blunt tool.

Unlike being face to face with someone in the workplace, pub, or café, it doesn’t do nuance.

It can’t offer a raised eyebrow or a hearty guffaw in response to points of view.

Social media has only one response when it comes to argument and discussion and that’s Defcon One.

There’s no middle ground.

Tired of fighting keyboard warriors on social media

Any ambiguity is ambushed by aggression and innocent comment invokes invective.

Assumption and accusation are the default positions of too many users.

I’ve found that a favourite phrase in response to any thought I care to muse upon which doesn’t meet with someone’s approval is: “So what you’re saying is?”

No, what I’m saying is what I’ve said.

It’s not worth the energy trying to discuss a topic with someone who knows what you really mean, even when you didn’t mean what they know you meant.

The problem, and there is now apparently psychological evaluation to prove this, is that the medium is addictive.

Users get hooked on it and can’t wean themselves off it.

It’s a straight injection which overloads the brain and sensory faculties.

Jim Spence talks about social media

Otherwise intelligent folk resort to bile and belligerence on subjects as diverse as independence, Brexit, gender, Scots language, and of course football.

I once light-heartedly suggested that Michael Buble was a better singer than Frank Sinatra.

From some of the responses you’d have thought I’d nicked Mother Theresa’s collection money for the hungry and dispossessed.

Social media is even worse than a case of buyer’s remorse with a tattoo; those at least can be removed, albeit painfully and expensively.

What started out as a democratic forum where everyone could have their say has become an arena where keyboard gladiators wield their words like swords in an attempt to inflict serious injury.

Increasingly I’m not sure it’s worth the candle.

P&O scandal reminds us there’s strength in unity

The sacking of workers by P&O is an outrage.

If like me you grew up in an era where industrial disputes and strikes were rife, the callous way that management has made some of its workforce redundant is a brutal reminder of previous bitter battles between bosses and workers.

I wonder if employment rights are about to come under sustained attack on a number of fronts if these assaults on working folk go unchallenged.

It is lecturers, gas engineers, and seafarers today; it’s you and me tomorrow if this brutal form of managerialism goes unchecked.”

University lecturers have been engaged in strike action for a while now as their conditions and pensions are targeted while their principal’s salaries grow fatter.

British Gas also recently unilaterally changed terms and conditions of their engineers in a fire and rehire scheme which saw many long-standing employees binned for refusal to accept enforced changes.

Meantime the gig economy, where workers endure short-term contracts and freelance working conditions as opposed to permanent jobs and corresponding benefits, grows.

It is lecturers, gas engineers, and seafarers today; it’s you and me tomorrow if this brutal form of managerialism goes unchecked.

Struggles of the past threaten to resurface

Hard-won employment rights gained by the struggles and sacrifices of previous generations are in danger of being eroded and lost completely.

While battles in other areas like racial and gender equality have been fought, the fight to preserve and maintain decent conditions in the workplace has been neglected.

Trade union membership is low and while there are legitimate criticisms to be made historically of some union activity, collaboration and unity remains the most effective way for ordinary working folk to fight for better conditions.

Dundee University IT workers Ian Swift, left, and Andy Swiffin at the protests earlier this year.

Solidarity and strength might seem like a discredited theme from the past but individually, workers can be picked off much more easily than when they’re organised and united.

Every group of working people, whatever their skills and capabilities, are under threat when employment rights are treated in the cavalier way that we’ve seen in recent times.

The labourer and the lecturer have more in common than they might realise.

To use the old phrase, unity is strength.

United, the workers united at least have a chance of maintaining their rights; divided, they’re easy prey for unscrupulous bosses.

Read more from Jim Spence

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]