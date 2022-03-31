OPINION: Troy Kotsur’s Oscar win proves we don’t need actors pretending to be disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
OPINION: Troy Kotsur’s Oscar win proves we don’t need actors pretending to be disabled

By Jill Rattray
March 31 2022, 3.19pm Updated: March 31 2022, 3.51pm
Troy Kotsur, who is deaf, won the Oscar for his role in CODA. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock.
One of the highlights of the Oscars this year was when Troy Kot­sur won for Best Sup­port­ing Actor – and paid tribute to the “disabled community” in his speech.

Kot­sur, 53, is only the second deaf actor to be awarded an Oscar. This time for his work on CODA, a film about the child of deaf parents

He may have been an un­fa­mil­i­ar name to many people. Not to me.

He had a re­cur­ring role on an early noughties show called Sue Thomas FBEye, about a deaf FBI agent. I’ve also seen him in guest roles on shows like Crim­in­al Minds and CSI: NY.

So for 20-odd years Troy Kot­sur has been work­ing in smal­ler roles, only to become an Oscar win­ner in his first major part.

And he’s not alone. Mar­lee Matlin, who is also deaf, won an Oscar in 1986 for her first ma­jor role. Ali Stroker, who uses a wheelchair, won a Tony award in 2019 for her per­formance in Ok­lahoma.

In the UK we have act­ors like Ruth Made­ley, who was born with spina bifida, and Ar­thur Hughes, who has radial dysplasia.

Both were out­stand­ing as the leads in the re­cent BBC drama Then Bar­bara Met Alan.

Tylan Grant, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, has been killing it on Hollyoaks for sev­er­al years now.

I could use up my word count list­ing the dis­abled act­ors I see in small roles or gen­er­ating their own con­tent for sites like TikTok and YouTube but you get the idea.

Troy Kotsur is congratulated by fellow Oscar winners Ariana Debose and Jessica Chastain after he paid tribute to ‘the disabled community’ in his speech. Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock.

And yet time after time they’re over­looked for ma­jor lead­ing roles in fa­vour of non-dis­abled act­ors prac­ti­cing dis­abled mim­icry.

Why is that?

Same old reasons, none that make sense

There are three ba­sic rea­sons still used and they’re all in­her­ent­ly non­sense.

The first is ‘we need to see them when they’re non-dis­abled’.

In that case change your script. And if it re­al­ly is nec­es­sary then find a dis­abled ac­tor who can do both, or use CGI.

Doc­tor Who spin-off Class had a sto­ry­line where a para­plegic was cured by alien tech, and they still cast Shan­non Mur­ray, who is a para­plegic.

Oscar nominee Troy Kotsur on why it took two years to land Coda role

Excuse number two: ‘we au­di­tioned both dis­abled and non-dis­abled ac­tors and we just chose the best ac­tor for the role.’

No you didn’t. Be­cause there is no way that some­one pre­tend­ing to have a dis­abil­i­ty is ever bet­ter than some­one who is dis­abled.

What they of­ten are is bet­ter at con­form­ing to myths and stereo­types, like Fred­die Highmore in The Good Doc­tor. He acts like a glaik­it sev­en year old, un­like me, or any oth­er autis­tic adults I know.

The play­ing field be­tween dis­abled and non-dis­abled ac­tors is not level.

The US show In The Dark was criticised for cast­ing Per­ry Mat­tfield, a sight­ed ac­tress in the lead role be­cause the char­ac­ter is blind.

They gave the de­fence of just hir­ing the best ac­tor, but also high­light­ed that Mat­tfield had im­pressed them with her commitment by learn how to use a cane.

How does a blind ac­tress com­pete with that?

They can’t go that ex­tra mile be­cause this is their lives.

Troy Kotsur won role, despite studio hopes for non-disabled star

And then there’s the last ex­cuse: ‘we need a big name star’.

That’s what the first stu­dio told CODA writer and director Sian Hed­er about the ac­tor who was to play Frank Rossi – the role that eventually went to Troy Kotsur.

Mar­lee Matlin, who was al­ready cast as Jack­ie Rossi, threat­ened to walk if a hear­ing ac­tor was cast.

Marlee Matlin, the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. Photo: Shutterstock.

Hed­er agreed and they stuck to their guns even when that stu­dio pulled out.

Fifty-nine awards lat­er, in­clud­ing three BAF­TAs and three Os­cars, and that state­ment just sounds ridicu­lous.

Mar­lee Matlin said in 2017: “Dis­abil­i­ty is not a cos­tume. If a ‘known’ hear­ing ac­tress had played my first role where would I be?”

And she’s right.

Who are we not see­ing be­cause Ed­die Red­mayne was cast in The The­o­ry of Every­thing (because we had to see Stephen Hawk­ing be­fore he was dis­abled)?

Who are we not see­ing because Fred­die High­more was “just the best ac­tor” who au­di­tioned for the lead role in The Good Doc­tor?

And who are we not see­ing be­cause Joaquin Phoenix was cast as the quadriplegic lead in Don’t Wor­ry He Won’t Get Far On Foot be­cause the studio wanted a big name?

We’ve come far in the past few years. The pro­por­tion of non-dis­abled ac­tors play­ing disabled char­ac­ters is down from 95% to 80%.

But success stories like Troy Kotsur are still far too rare and too many dis­abled actors are seeing their opportunities blocked by non-disabled people us­ing dis­abil­i­ty as a cos­tume.

  • Jill Rattray is a disabled rights campaigner, originally from Dundee and currently living and working in West Lothian.

