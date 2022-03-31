OPINION: Troy Kotsur’s Oscar win proves we don’t need actors pretending to be disabled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the highlights of the Oscars this year was when Troy Kot­sur won for Best Sup­port­ing Actor – and paid tribute to the “disabled community” in his speech.

Kot­sur, 53, is only the second deaf actor to be awarded an Oscar. This time for his work on CODA, a film about the child of deaf parents

He may have been an un­fa­mil­i­ar name to many people. Not to me.

He had a re­cur­ring role on an early noughties show called Sue Thomas FBEye, about a deaf FBI agent. I’ve also seen him in guest roles on shows like Crim­in­al Minds and CSI: NY.

So for 20-odd years Troy Kot­sur has been work­ing in smal­ler roles, only to become an Oscar win­ner in his first major part.

And he’s not alone. Mar­lee Matlin, who is also deaf, won an Oscar in 1986 for her first ma­jor role. Ali Stroker, who uses a wheelchair, won a Tony award in 2019 for her per­formance in Ok­lahoma.

In the UK we have act­ors like Ruth Made­ley, who was born with spina bifida, and Ar­thur Hughes, who has radial dysplasia.

Both were out­stand­ing as the leads in the re­cent BBC drama Then Bar­bara Met Alan.

Tylan Grant, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, has been killing it on Hollyoaks for sev­er­al years now.

I could use up my word count list­ing the dis­abled act­ors I see in small roles or gen­er­ating their own con­tent for sites like TikTok and YouTube but you get the idea.

And yet time after time they’re over­looked for ma­jor lead­ing roles in fa­vour of non-dis­abled act­ors prac­ti­cing dis­abled mim­icry.

Why is that?

Same old reasons, none that make sense

There are three ba­sic rea­sons still used and they’re all in­her­ent­ly non­sense.

The first is ‘we need to see them when they’re non-dis­abled’.

In that case change your script. And if it re­al­ly is nec­es­sary then find a dis­abled ac­tor who can do both, or use CGI.

Doc­tor Who spin-off Class had a sto­ry­line where a para­plegic was cured by alien tech, and they still cast Shan­non Mur­ray, who is a para­plegic.

Excuse number two: ‘we au­di­tioned both dis­abled and non-dis­abled ac­tors and we just chose the best ac­tor for the role.’

No you didn’t. Be­cause there is no way that some­one pre­tend­ing to have a dis­abil­i­ty is ever bet­ter than some­one who is dis­abled.

What they of­ten are is bet­ter at con­form­ing to myths and stereo­types, like Fred­die Highmore in The Good Doc­tor. He acts like a glaik­it sev­en year old, un­like me, or any oth­er autis­tic adults I know.

The play­ing field be­tween dis­abled and non-dis­abled ac­tors is not level.

The US show In The Dark was criticised for cast­ing Per­ry Mat­tfield, a sight­ed ac­tress in the lead role be­cause the char­ac­ter is blind.

They gave the de­fence of just hir­ing the best ac­tor, but also high­light­ed that Mat­tfield had im­pressed them with her commitment by learn how to use a cane.

How does a blind ac­tress com­pete with that?

They can’t go that ex­tra mile be­cause this is their lives.

Troy Kotsur won role, despite studio hopes for non-disabled star

And then there’s the last ex­cuse: ‘we need a big name star’.

That’s what the first stu­dio told CODA writer and director Sian Hed­er about the ac­tor who was to play Frank Rossi – the role that eventually went to Troy Kotsur.

Mar­lee Matlin, who was al­ready cast as Jack­ie Rossi, threat­ened to walk if a hear­ing ac­tor was cast.

Hed­er agreed and they stuck to their guns even when that stu­dio pulled out.

Fifty-nine awards lat­er, in­clud­ing three BAF­TAs and three Os­cars, and that state­ment just sounds ridicu­lous.

Mar­lee Matlin said in 2017: “Dis­abil­i­ty is not a cos­tume. If a ‘known’ hear­ing ac­tress had played my first role where would I be?”

And she’s right.

Who are we not see­ing be­cause Ed­die Red­mayne was cast in The The­o­ry of Every­thing (because we had to see Stephen Hawk­ing be­fore he was dis­abled)?

Who are we not see­ing because Fred­die High­more was “just the best ac­tor” who au­di­tioned for the lead role in The Good Doc­tor?

And who are we not see­ing be­cause Joaquin Phoenix was cast as the quadriplegic lead in Don’t Wor­ry He Won’t Get Far On Foot be­cause the studio wanted a big name?

We’ve come far in the past few years. The pro­por­tion of non-dis­abled ac­tors play­ing disabled char­ac­ters is down from 95% to 80%.

But success stories like Troy Kotsur are still far too rare and too many dis­abled actors are seeing their opportunities blocked by non-disabled people us­ing dis­abil­i­ty as a cos­tume.

Jill Rattray is a disabled rights campaigner, originally from Dundee and currently living and working in West Lothian.