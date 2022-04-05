COURIER OPINION: Autistic schoolboy’s song is one of bravery and hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Autistic schoolboy’s song is one of bravery and hope

By The Courier
April 5 2022, 1.00pm Updated: April 5 2022, 1.01pm
Austistic schoolboy Paul Reid overcame his fear of music and won fans around the world.
The arts can be life-enhancing.

We learned that during the pandemic, when the absence of concerts, museums, galleries and all the pleasures that lift life out of the ordinary was keenly felt.

In the case of Paul Reid though, a new found love of music has been life-changing.

And a youngster who has struggled to find his place in the world has suddenly become an inspirational figure for thousands of people.

Paul, who is autistic, usually finds the sound of music so distressing that he has to wear ear defenders to block it out.

But the Kingspark School pupil has blossomed since discovering a love of Scottish folk songs, and his bravery is giving other families new strength to face the future.

A video showing the seven-year-old singing Loch Lomond in class has been viewed nearly half a million times on Twitter.

And the little boy, who used to claw his face until it bled when he heard music, has now won his school’s singing competition – and the admiration of celebrity fans such as Judge Rinder.

None of us can understand the courage that it took for Paul to stand on stage and sing, but that step has opened up a whole new world for him, says mum Kathleen.

And some of the most moving messages the family have received have come from parents of autistic children who say Paul has given them that most precious gift – hope.

Thank you for the music Paul and may you continue to shine.

