COURIER OPINION: Autistic schoolboy’s song is one of bravery and hope

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The arts can be life-enhancing.

We learned that during the pandemic, when the absence of concerts, museums, galleries and all the pleasures that lift life out of the ordinary was keenly felt.

In the case of Paul Reid though, a new found love of music has been life-changing.

And a youngster who has struggled to find his place in the world has suddenly become an inspirational figure for thousands of people.

This is courage, my 7 year old son who has autism, adhd,pica who couldn't cope a listening to singing ,nursery rhymes, even hearing Happy Birthday. Without having his ear defenders on. Then he discovered scottish folk songs. He is is winning the medal at his school. Clearly…. pic.twitter.com/kgZAty9s36 — kathleen reid (@independencekat) April 2, 2022

Paul, who is autistic, usually finds the sound of music so distressing that he has to wear ear defenders to block it out.

But the Kingspark School pupil has blossomed since discovering a love of Scottish folk songs, and his bravery is giving other families new strength to face the future.

A video showing the seven-year-old singing Loch Lomond in class has been viewed nearly half a million times on Twitter.

And the little boy, who used to claw his face until it bled when he heard music, has now won his school’s singing competition – and the admiration of celebrity fans such as Judge Rinder.

None of us can understand the courage that it took for Paul to stand on stage and sing, but that step has opened up a whole new world for him, says mum Kathleen.

And some of the most moving messages the family have received have come from parents of autistic children who say Paul has given them that most precious gift – hope.

Thank you for the music Paul and may you continue to shine.