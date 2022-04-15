OPINION: The bowling is back and our communities are better for it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday past was a special day for me and fellow members of the Carnoustie West End bowling club, as we held our annual opening day.

Other clubs throughout the country were also opening on Saturday, and others will christen their greens this weekend.

Now, you are probably thinking that’s not particularly exciting.

It’s bowling. And it happens every year.

But this was our first proper opening day since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic upturned everything.

As the virus spread, the club was closed in 2020. And while we managed to hold a small, socially-distanced event last year it was nothing like the usual scale.

So to see the members enjoying their bowling on what turned out to be a lovely sunny day was a joyful return to normality.

There was fantastic harmony afterwards. We had a few drinks to celebrate, while we watched the Grand National and had a raffle.

All pretty mundane stuff. Unless you consider a much bigger picture.

It’s about much more than bowling

Bowling clubs are hugely important hubs for local people.

And, without being disrespectful, they tend to cater for those of a certain demographic.

The majority of members are in their 60s and upwards and, for many, it is a vital part of their lives.

During the pandemic, clubs like ours were closed for months.

With no income coming in, bills still had to be paid and many organisations have been left in a perilous financial situation.

Closure would have a devastating impact on their members and the wider community.

During the season, we play friendlies every week, welcome visiting clubs and hold regular competitions and events, such as Stars in Your Eyes (where I get a chance to make a real fool of myself).

Looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new faces? Help us spread the excitement of bowls returning for the 2022 season by sharing your best photos and videos! 📸



Whether it’s your clubs opening day or your first game of the new season – we'd love to hear from you! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/jjDAUx4nN2 — Bowls Scotland (@BowlsScotland) April 9, 2022

This is a common theme at all clubs and the social, mental and physical health benefits cannot be understated.

Bowling club is a lifeline

For some people, particularly those who live alone, bowling clubs can be a lifeline, providing a vital source of companionship.

During the pandemic many clubs, ours included, were checking on their members in their homes to see if they needed anything and to try to keep their spirits up.

Clubs like ours are not just meeting places; they can be an extension of your family. A place to chat, meet like-minded people and even let off a little steam.

They host Christenings, weddings, coffee mornings, wine tastings and sometimes they’re simply a place to go for a pint on a Friday night.

The season lasts from April to the end of September, but our club continues throughout the winter with carpet bowls and bingo.

Yes the game is important, and we all love to win, but the camaraderie and friendships matter so much more.

We’re back to what we do best

I have been incredibly fortunate to have made so many friends through bowling, not just in my own club, but at many others.

Visits to Lochee, Duhope, the Newgate in Arbroath, Canmore in Forfar and Montrose are eagerly anticipated and bring an opportunity to hook up with many worthies of the local bowling scene.

You may be adversaries on the green but off it it’s enjoyment, jokes and stories all the way.

I took my bowling club for granted, never realising until the pandemic how important it was to me and so many others.

That won’t happen again. And it’s great to see clubs all over the country returning to what they do best – providing much-loved community hubs that benefit so many people.