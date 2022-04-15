OPINION: The bowling is back and our communities are better for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
OPINION: The bowling is back and our communities are better for it

By Brian Stormont
April 15 2022, 12.42pm
In towns and villages like Brian's the bowling club is at the heart of community life.
Saturday past was a special day for me and fellow members of the Carnoustie West End bowling club, as we held our annual opening day.

Other clubs throughout the country were also opening on Saturday, and others will christen their greens this weekend.

Now, you are probably thinking that’s not particularly exciting.

It’s bowling. And it happens every year.

But this was our first proper opening day since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic upturned everything.

As the virus spread, the club was closed in 2020. And while we managed to hold a small, socially-distanced event last year it was nothing like the usual scale.

So to see the members enjoying their bowling on what turned out to be a lovely sunny day was a joyful return to normality.

There was fantastic harmony afterwards. We had a few drinks to celebrate, while we watched the Grand National and had a raffle.

All pretty mundane stuff. Unless you consider a much bigger picture.

It’s about much more than bowling

Bowling clubs are hugely important hubs for local people.

And, without being disrespectful, they tend to cater for those of a certain demographic.

Opening day at the Carnoustie West End.

The majority of members are in their 60s and upwards and, for many, it is a vital part of their lives.

During the pandemic, clubs like ours were closed for months.

With no income coming in, bills still had to be paid and many organisations have been left in a perilous financial situation.

Closure would have a devastating impact on their members and the wider community.

During the season, we play friendlies every week, welcome visiting clubs and hold regular competitions and events, such as Stars in Your Eyes (where I get a chance to make a real fool of myself).

This is a common theme at all clubs and the social, mental and physical health benefits cannot be understated.

Bowling club is a lifeline

For some people, particularly those who live alone, bowling clubs can be a lifeline, providing a vital source of companionship.

During the pandemic many clubs, ours included, were checking on their members in their homes to see if they needed anything and to try to keep their spirits up.

Clubs like ours are not just meeting places; they can be an extension of your family. A place to chat, meet like-minded people and even let off a little steam.

They host Christenings, weddings, coffee mornings, wine tastings and sometimes they’re simply a place to go for a pint on a Friday night.

Betty McIntyre, wife of West End president, Kenny McIntyre, to her right, throws the first jack to open the green.

The season lasts from April to the end of September, but our club continues throughout the winter with carpet bowls and bingo.

Yes the game is important, and we all love to win, but the camaraderie and friendships matter so much more.

We’re back to what we do best

I have been incredibly fortunate to have made so many friends through bowling, not just in my own club, but at many others.

Visits to Lochee, Duhope, the Newgate in Arbroath, Canmore in Forfar and Montrose are eagerly anticipated and bring an opportunity to hook up with many worthies of the local bowling scene.

You may be adversaries on the green but off it it’s enjoyment, jokes and stories all the way.

I took my bowling club for granted, never realising until the pandemic how important it was to me and so many others.

That won’t happen again. And it’s great to see clubs all over the country returning to what they do best – providing much-loved community hubs that benefit so many people.

