COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Fife musicians’ courage is an inspiration

By The Courier
April 19 2022, 11.10am Updated: April 19 2022, 11.49am
Musicians Frank Rossiter and Keith Matheson
Musicians Frank Rossiter and Keith Matheson have courage to match their talent.

Local musician Keith Matheson is currently lying in a hospital bed having suffered a horrendous injury while at work.

His arm was all but amputated in a nightmarish accident with a circular saw.

Remarkably, Keith’s mental and physical fortitude mean he is on the road to recovery.

And the guitarist, who has collaborated with musicians from bands like Deacon Blue and Simple Minds, is now able to count his blessings in life rather than rue his misfortune.

Dundee musician Keith Matheson and Deacon Blue drummer-turned-TV presenter Dougie Vipond.
Keith Matheson and Deacon Blue drummer-turned-TV presenter Dougie Vipond.

His daughters are providing an inspiration for his fightback.

And his love of music – and his desire to perform for his fans – is also helping to push him in the right direction.

Keith, who used to work in iconic Dundee record store Groucho’s, knows he has a hard road ahead.

The prospect of relearning how to play the guitar right-handed is just one major hurdle to be overcome.

But his positivity can only be admired.

Details of Keith’s injury come just weeks after a benefit gig was organised to help fellow local musician Frank Rossiter.

Fife trombonist Frank Rossiter
Frank Rossiter

The Fife trombonist, who teaches physics at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, was left with life-changing injuries last year after a freak fall at home initially left him paralysed.

It is an unhappy coincidence, but we wish both men well as they fight back to fitness.

We hope they will also find strength in the legions of fans who continue to be thrilled and inspired by their music every day.

