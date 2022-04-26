MICHAEL MARRA: SNP need to come clean on Dundee library closure threat before next week’s election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
MICHAEL MARRA: SNP need to come clean on Dundee library closure threat before next week’s election

By Michael Marra
April 26 2022, 10.44am Updated: April 26 2022, 1.21pm
Michael Marra MSP and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander have clashed over the future of Kirkton Library.
It is easy to throw accusations around on social media.

Accusations of lying, for instance, over the SNP plan to close Kirkton Library in Dundee.

Unlike the SNP’s ferry fiasco though – where the paperwork has mysteriously gone missing – we have a paper trail that tells the real story.

The plan to close Kirkton Library and Community Centre was proposed and approved by the SNP administration of Dundee City Council on August 19 2019.

The grandly titled paper ‘Changing for the Future Transformation Programme C2022’ is available on the council website.

At the time the leader of the administration said it was a “bold and ambitious plan”.

In reality, it amounts to no more than the closure of community facilities and the pretence of providing the lost services in local schools instead.

It sounds like cuts to me – and to the many local people who have opposed the closures, signed petitions and appeared in this newspaper to show their opposition.

The policy was restated at committee on September 28 2020.

Again the papers are on the council website.

And a consultation was opened and closed on November 5 2021 (details, again, publicly available on the website).

SNP decisions are impacting on Dundee communities

Local people are rightly outraged and I appeared in The Courier on November 2 2021 saying just that.

So for the leader of the SNP administration to say that no such policy exists is simply bizarre.

When I raised the issue with the First Minister in Holyrood at FMQs she had just been telling Parliament how important libraries were to closing the huge gap in attainment between the richest and the poorest kids in Scotland.

The SNP has just cut attainment funding for Dundee by 79% – the largest cut in Scotland.

With that money goes 100 jobs of people working with the kids who need most support.

National teaching unions have said it “beggars belief”.

A former headteacher in the city has called it “immoral”.

And now the young people of Kirkton must deal with an SNP plan to close their library.

I have never thought the plan to use school facilities during the school day for the public was workable, safe or fair.

If the SNP council have now accepted this and shelved the plan to close Kirkton library and community centre then that is a victory for those local people who campaigned against the closure.

The SNP administration should clear this up ahead of the election on May 5.

Do they still intend to close these facilities in Kirkton, or do they not?

