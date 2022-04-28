ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee McDonald’s mob makes me wonder – has Covid made the kids go radge? By Alistair Heather April 28 2022, 6.35pm Updated: April 29 2022, 11.54am An evening in the Reform Street McDonald's opened Alistait's eyes to the level of youth disorder in Dundee city centre. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee street art can lead us to brighter days JULIA BRYCE: Focusing on calories takes the fun out of food ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shout at NHS workers – vote for politicians who will make it better ALISTAIR HEATHER: How Craig Murray made me the target of a conspiracy theory mob