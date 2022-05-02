ANAS SARWAR: SNP and Tories are leaving those most in need behind

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for everyone in Scotland.

We all experienced gruelling lockdowns, many of us contracted the virus and – tragically – many Scots were touched by bereavement in their families.

But as we emerge from the pandemic, Scots are now being faced with the greatest cost of living crisis in generations.

In places like Dundee and Fife, families are facing incredibly tough choices and spiralling bills.

Your energy bills are up, petrol prices are up and the weekly shop is more expensive than ever. Millions of people are struggling as family finances are devastated.

Too many Scots are having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis bites.

But the Tories and the SNP have failed to do anywhere near enough to help the people of Scotland.

Two out of touch governments

Scotland can no longer afford two out-of-touch and failing governments.

All across our country we can see the consequences of SNP and Tory neglect. As bills spiral higher, community facilities are kept shut.

As people are forced to dig deep into savings just to get by, our NHS and A&E departments are overwhelmed and our Governments waste billions.

Frankly, the SNP and Tories are leaving those most in need behind.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

We can make different choices.

There is no reason at all why people in places like Dundee, Perth and Fife should be forced to shoulder the burden of the cost of living crisis due to government inaction.

Sadly, under the SNP and Tories our communities have been left behind and let down.

They aren’t even getting the basics right – making sure our streets are clean, fixing potholes, protecting libraries and community centres and reinvigorating our high streets.

Our plan to tackle cost of living

Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, stand up for the people of Scotland and bring our country together.

Our detailed and costed plans could put over £1,000 back in your pocket – it includes a windfall tax on energy giants, a rebate on water charges and halving rail fares.

Only by taking such meaningful action can we stand up for the people of the east of Scotland and protect household finances from the worst of the cost of living crisis.

The cost of inaction is clear – there can be no excuses for not standing up for the people of Scotland in their time of need.

It’s high time that the people of Scotland benefitted from out nation’s natural resources and that Scotland had a political leadership that is focussed on you and your family – not constitutional games.

Scottish Labour is changing, and we are determined to win back your trust.

At this council election, you have a chance to elect a labour councillor who will be a champion for you and your community in the face of SNP and Tory neglect.

On May 5 vote Labour and let’s build the future together.