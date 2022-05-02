ANAS SARWAR: SNP and Tories are leaving those most in need behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
ANAS SARWAR: SNP and Tories are leaving those most in need behind

By Anas Sarwar
May 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 2 2022, 11.16am
The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for everyone in Scotland.

We all experienced gruelling lockdowns, many of us contracted the virus and – tragically – many Scots were touched by bereavement in their families.

But as we emerge from the pandemic, Scots are now being faced with the greatest cost of living crisis in generations.

In places like Dundee and Fife, families are facing incredibly tough choices and spiralling bills.

Your energy bills are up, petrol prices are up and the weekly shop is more expensive than ever. Millions of people are struggling as family finances are devastated.

Too many Scots are having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis bites.

But the Tories and the SNP have failed to do anywhere near enough to help the people of Scotland.

Two out of touch governments

Scotland can no longer afford two out-of-touch and failing governments.

All across our country we can see the consequences of SNP and Tory neglect. As bills spiral higher, community facilities are kept shut.

As people are forced to dig deep into savings just to get by, our NHS and A&E departments are overwhelmed and our Governments waste billions.

Frankly, the SNP and Tories are leaving those most in need behind.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

We can make different choices.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Perth and Kinross Council candidates Brian Leishman, Alasdair Bailey, Kirsten Roper and Scott Forsyth.

There is no reason at all why people in places like Dundee, Perth and Fife should be forced to shoulder the burden of the cost of living crisis due to government inaction.

Sadly, under the SNP and Tories our communities have been left behind and let down.

They aren’t even getting the basics right – making sure our streets are clean, fixing potholes, protecting libraries and community centres and reinvigorating our high streets.

Our plan to tackle cost of living

Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, stand up for the people of Scotland and bring our country together.

Our detailed and costed plans could put over £1,000 back in your pocket – it includes a windfall tax on energy giants, a rebate on water charges and halving rail fares.

Only by taking such meaningful action can we stand up for the people of the east of Scotland and protect household finances from the worst of the cost of living crisis.

The cost of inaction is clear – there can be no excuses for not standing up for the people of Scotland in their time of need.

It’s high time that the people of Scotland benefitted from out nation’s natural resources and that Scotland had a political leadership that is focussed on you and your family – not constitutional games.

Scottish Labour is changing, and we are determined to win back your trust.

At this council election, you have a chance to elect a labour councillor who will be a champion for you and your community in the face of SNP and Tory neglect.

On May 5 vote Labour and let’s build the future together.

