VIDEO: I’m Lynne Hoggan and you’re going to be hearing a lot more from me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

VIDEO: I’m Lynne Hoggan and you’re going to be hearing a lot more from me

By Lynne Hoggan
May 5 2022, 6.18pm Updated: May 5 2022, 6.25pm
New columnist Lynne Hoggan
New columnist Lynne Hoggan has a lot going on in her life.

Well this is exciting. Hello, I’m Lynne. Radio presenter on Pure Radio daytime, mum of two boys, Cockapoo owner and wife of a St Johnstone fan.

I’ve been in radio for more than 20 years now.

(And saying that makes me feel very old.)

But it’s been a blast.

And I love doing something that doesn’t feel like work, talking and playing great music on a daily basis.

I’m trying to embrace getting older.

But I’m also trying to cling on to every bit of youth I have left in me.

Or as much as I can get away with at least.

I’m talking like I’m about 95 years old here, but I’m actually 38.

I can’t quite believe it. But then I probably don’t act my age.

I go to the gym. Lots.

I wish I’d had this enthusiasm for the gym when I was in high school.

New columnist Lynne Hoggan on a day out with her sons.
New columnist Lynne Hoggan on a day out with her sons.

Every week I’d be missing PE due to some made up excuse.

Unfortunately the PE teacher caught on when I had my period for six weeks in a row.

Now I’ve realised it’s not only good to feel fit and strong.

Working out is great for your mental health too and sometimes a short blast of exercise is good for the soul.

Running, weights and a Chinese buffet: the Lynne Hoggan workout plan

I’m currently doing a 12 week transformation course with my gym, Club 300, in Perth.

I’d got to a point where I was looking in the mirror and hating what I saw.

Lynne Hoggan getting stuck in at the gym.
Lynne Hoggan getting stuck in at the gym.

I needed something to focus on.

So for the past nine weeks I’ve been tracking food, doing regular workouts and getting a certain amount of steps in per day.

Yes, it’s tough.

Sometimes I just want to go a Chinese buffet and eat my body weight in noodles, satay and prawn crackers.

But I feel great and see a huge difference already. And I can’t wait to update you on my journey in another few weeks.

Lynne Hoggan on a night out with pals.

You’ll know as well as I do though that life gets in the way at times. So I’m not going to lie – there’s been the odd wee meal out here and there.

But it’s all about balance, right?

Yes to tattoos, no to trolls

I love eating out (a lot), DJing, spending time with my kids, going to the movies and cooking.

I have tattoos, one is Ghostbusters themed and I the other is for Britpop.

And I am originally from Falkirk but have been living in Perthshire for the past eight or nine years.

I love Only Fools and Horses and I’ve had my nose pierced since I was 13 years old.

Hopefully that gives you a wee of an idea about who I am.

And if you want to know anything else, just drop me a message.

I’m @lynneontheradio on socials.

But please, no trolling, I don’t have time for idiots on social media.

I’m excited to bring you my chat every week and I hope you enjoy reading it.

And if you want to tune in to my chat too, I’m on Pure Radio, Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm and on a Saturday from 1-4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]