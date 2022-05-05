VIDEO: I’m Lynne Hoggan and you’re going to be hearing a lot more from me

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Well this is exciting. Hello, I’m Lynne. Radio presenter on Pure Radio daytime, mum of two boys, Cockapoo owner and wife of a St Johnstone fan.

I’ve been in radio for more than 20 years now.

(And saying that makes me feel very old.)

But it’s been a blast.

And I love doing something that doesn’t feel like work, talking and playing great music on a daily basis.

I’m trying to embrace getting older.

But I’m also trying to cling on to every bit of youth I have left in me.

Or as much as I can get away with at least.

I’m talking like I’m about 95 years old here, but I’m actually 38.

I can’t quite believe it. But then I probably don’t act my age.

I go to the gym. Lots.

I wish I’d had this enthusiasm for the gym when I was in high school.

Every week I’d be missing PE due to some made up excuse.

Unfortunately the PE teacher caught on when I had my period for six weeks in a row.

Now I’ve realised it’s not only good to feel fit and strong.

Working out is great for your mental health too and sometimes a short blast of exercise is good for the soul.

Running, weights and a Chinese buffet: the Lynne Hoggan workout plan

I’m currently doing a 12 week transformation course with my gym, Club 300, in Perth.

I’d got to a point where I was looking in the mirror and hating what I saw.

I needed something to focus on.

So for the past nine weeks I’ve been tracking food, doing regular workouts and getting a certain amount of steps in per day.

Yes, it’s tough.

Sometimes I just want to go a Chinese buffet and eat my body weight in noodles, satay and prawn crackers.

But I feel great and see a huge difference already. And I can’t wait to update you on my journey in another few weeks.

You’ll know as well as I do though that life gets in the way at times. So I’m not going to lie – there’s been the odd wee meal out here and there.

But it’s all about balance, right?

Yes to tattoos, no to trolls

I love eating out (a lot), DJing, spending time with my kids, going to the movies and cooking.

I have tattoos, one is Ghostbusters themed and I the other is for Britpop.

And I am originally from Falkirk but have been living in Perthshire for the past eight or nine years.

I’m feeling supersonic, give me gin & tonic pic.twitter.com/8960TF5iXO — Lynne (@Lynneontheradio) April 21, 2022

I love Only Fools and Horses and I’ve had my nose pierced since I was 13 years old.

Hopefully that gives you a wee of an idea about who I am.

And if you want to know anything else, just drop me a message.

I’m @lynneontheradio on socials.

But please, no trolling, I don’t have time for idiots on social media.

I’m excited to bring you my chat every week and I hope you enjoy reading it.

And if you want to tune in to my chat too, I’m on Pure Radio, Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm and on a Saturday from 1-4pm.