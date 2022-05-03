COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross libraries show kindness counts in our cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every little helps. But who could have thought the supermarket slogan would eventually extend to local libraries trying to support families through the cost of living crisis.

That’s the case in Perth and Kinross where libraries are scrapping late return fees on books as part of efforts to help borrowers struggling with rising prices.

It is a small gesture. But it says a lot about the fragile state of the world we are living in right now.

Families up and down the country are counting their pennies, hoping they will be able to make ends meet at the end of every day.

From 1 May 2022, @cpklibraries have abolished all library fines. Library members will now be able to read and return their books without the worry or pressure of fines. Read more – https://t.co/KaPL1xaQnj pic.twitter.com/0bxarklx7P — Culture Perth & Kinross (@culturepandk) May 2, 2022

By the time they pay the bills, put food on the table and put clothes on the backs of their kids, another outlay – however small – is the last thing they need.

In that situation, every little does indeed help.

Culture Perth and Kinross libraries deserve applause for the move.

And more groups should be looking at their policies and processes to ensure they are being as compassionate as they can be.

In isolation, small changes might seem insignificant. They might even come across as being a bit daft.

But cumulatively those small gains can make a big difference to hard-pressed people and they are worth seeking out.