COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross libraries show kindness counts in our cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross libraries show kindness counts in our cost of living crisis

By The Courier
May 3 2022, 9.35am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.51am
The Loch Leven campus branch is among the Perth and Kinross libraries taking part in the scheme. Photo: Culture Perth and Kinross.
The Loch Leven campus branch is among the Perth and Kinross libraries taking part in the scheme. Photo: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Every little helps. But who could have thought the supermarket slogan would eventually extend to local libraries trying to support families through the cost of living crisis.

That’s the case in Perth and Kinross where libraries are scrapping late return fees on books as part of efforts to help borrowers struggling with rising prices.

It is a small gesture. But it says a lot about the fragile state of the world we are living in right now.

Families up and down the country are counting their pennies, hoping they will be able to make ends meet at the end of every day.

By the time they pay the bills, put food on the table and put clothes on the backs of their kids, another outlay – however small – is the last thing they need.

In that situation, every little does indeed help.

Culture Perth and Kinross libraries deserve applause for the move.

And more groups should be looking at their policies and processes to ensure they are being as compassionate as they can be.

In isolation, small changes might seem insignificant. They might even come across as being a bit daft.

But cumulatively those small gains can make a big difference to hard-pressed people and they are worth seeking out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]