CLARE JOHNSTON: No parent should face a delay in getting a seriously ill child to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

CLARE JOHNSTON: No parent should face a delay in getting a seriously ill child to hospital

By Clare Johnston
May 5 2022, 5.33pm Updated: May 5 2022, 6.07pm
Kinsley McMillan Ambulances

Most parents have at some point experienced the anxiety that sets in when a young child is really poorly and in need of medical attention.

In my own case my youngest son was 18 months old when what started as a bad cold suddenly became much more serious.

He would frequently develop relentless coughs that just wouldn’t let up whenever he had a virus.

But after one particularly restless and fevered night he changed from being rosy cheeked and fractious to pale and troublingly quiet.

I called the GP surgery and they gave me a same-day appointment.

When I got there the GP – one of those who loved the sound of his own voice – listened to my son’s chest and told me he couldn’t hear anything, before giving me the patronising pep talk that he liked to share with young mums.

It went along the lines of, “Sometimes children get fevers that make them a bit tired and sleepy, but just give him some Calpol and he’ll be fine in a few days.”

I felt in my bones that it was more serious than that. But it’s hard to argue with an experienced doctor who has just listened to your child’s chest and detected nothing.

I thought, as he inferred, that I was just an anxious mum.

But the next morning when I went to check on my son I noticed his breathing was rapid and shallow.

Terrifying drive to A&E

I should have rushed him to A&E there and then. But the doctor’s words, “he’s fine”, were still ringing in my ears from the day before.

So instead I ran to the GP surgery which was just along the road.

My son was limp in my arms. And when I opened the front door a doctor, who happened to be standing in the reception area, saw us and took us straight through to his surgery.

Every second counts when your child is sick and in need of medical care. Photo: Shutterstock.

He listened to his chest, asked if I had a car and told me to take him to A&E immediately.

It turned out he had pneumonia and he was in hospital for a week.

I’ve never quite forgiven myself for not pushing back when that first GP dismissed my fears.

I’ll also never forget the blind panic I felt driving across town to hospital that day with my son listless in the back seat.

More mishaps followed

In the years that followed there were also a couple of less panicked trips to A&E, including one where my son, then aged three, arrived looking like the Statue of Liberty with five very large cactus spikes sticking out of his head.

My husband had bought a big cactus from IKEA and I took one look at it, imagined a toddler brushing past it or poking it, and decided to put it high up on a bookshelf out of harm’s way.

An accident waiting to happen. Photo: Shutterstock.

Intrigued, my youngest decided to climb said bookshelf, reached up for the cactus and knocked it off the shelf and onto his head.

Driving him to hospital looking like Sonic the Hedgehog as he yelled at me to get the prickles out, I couldn’t escape the contrast with the same journey when he was too ill to make a sound.

Family’s ordeal brought it all back to me

So when I read how little Kinsley McMillan’s family were forced to drive her to hospital in an emergency, I felt sick at the thought of it.

The two year old, who has a brain tumour, was suffering from a terrifying seizure and they couldn’t get an ambulance out fast enough.

The torment and fear when you know that every second counts is unimaginable.

Every traffic light must have struck terror into them.

Kinsley McMillan with mum Eden who faced an agonising wait for an ambulance.
Kinsley McMillan with mum Eden who faced an agonising wait for an ambulance.

It’s something no parent should have to go through.

And no child should face a lengthy wait for an ambulance in a critical situation.

None of us should.

Yet a freedom of information request recently revealed the number of patients cancelling ambulance calls in Scotland because they are making their own way to hospital has increased by 670%, from 753 in 2016-17 to 5,796 in 2021-22.

Ambulance staff and patients deserve better

No one can doubt the dedication of Scottish Ambulance Service staff.

Kinsley suffered a major seizure while at home
Kinsley suffered a major seizure while at home.

Crews have worked tirelessly during the pandemic and continue to do so under enormous pressure.

But it’s on every health board and politician to make sure the patients they serve are not kept waiting in their time of need – and that ambulance workers are not operating under intolerable strain.

Shortages of doctors and nurses, exceptional demand over the pandemic and rising hospital admissions mean the health service in general is facing significant challenges.

Yet it rarely appears the priority for Scottish politicians in an age when mud-slinging and self-promotion take precedence.

But with A&E waiting times the worst on record in March, this is fast becoming a crisis that could shape the political landscape in the years ahead.

Read more from Clare Johnston

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]