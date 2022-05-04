COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland CCTV failings are letting us all down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland CCTV failings are letting us all down

By The Courier
May 4 2022, 10.33am Updated: May 4 2022, 1.41pm
Police Scotland has been criticised after CCTV image was not presented to courts. Photo: Shutterstock.
Police Scotland has been criticised after CCTV image was not presented to courts. Photo: Shutterstock.

The advent of CCTV cameras has changed our neighbourhoods – and more recently our homes.

Simple domestic devices can now be purchased at a relatively low cost, acting as a deterrent and a source of evidence in the event of a crime.

Where once we had privacy, we now have peace of mind.

Or so it seems.

Disappointingly, The Courier is once again reporting on delays in the criminal justice system caused by the failure of Police Scotland to hand over crucial CCTV images.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Delays have been reported at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court due to a lack of CCTV evidence from Police Scotland.

In this case, prosecution and defence lawyers at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court are still waiting for footage which was seized by officers around two years ago.

It is believed to show people trying doors in a Fife village.

It comes just weeks after another trial at the same court had to be adjourned because footage from a year before had not been provided in time.

In that case the footage relates to an alleged act of public indecency.

Police Scotland CCTV delays are failing victims and taxpayers

It is simply not good enough for Police Scotland to blame Covid for the delays.

Their “tardiness”, in the words of the sheriff, is failing victims.

It is denying those who have been accused of crimes the opportunity to clear their names.

And it is wasting large sums of money in the criminal justice system which we, as taxpayers, can ill afford to lose.

These CCTV cameras are doing the job we once paid police officers to perform. The least they can do is work with the evidence they are given to keep our communities safe.

