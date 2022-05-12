CLARE JOHNSTON: I never knew stress till I tried to charge my electric vehicle in a Dundee public car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CLARE JOHNSTON: I never knew stress till I tried to charge my electric vehicle in a Dundee public car park

By Clare Johnston
May 12 2022, 12.42pm Updated: May 12 2022, 1.40pm
I love my new electric car.

I love its gentle hum as we glide along roads and highways together.

And I love how it heats up in seconds on a winter’s day, melting snow and ice from the windscreen in under a minute.

I love that I get what feels like a luxury car for an affordable price.

I love that it saves me time and money on refuelling.

There’s only one drawback, really.

Car parks.

I have a range in warmer weather of around 120 miles. So for dotting around close to home on the average day I don’t need to stop and recharge anywhere.

But longer trips now fill me with fear because of the stress of trying to charge my car for the journey home.

My first car park charging experience was down at Dundee Station where they have a few adapted bays for electric vehicle drivers like me outside.

Armed with a charging cable in the back seat I drew up to one of the charging bays with a sense of environmental smugness that would outshine Patrick Harvie’s.

But the self-satisfied grin soon faded when I approached the charge point – now an immediate fear trigger on sight.

This particular charge point was operated by ChargePlace Scotland – the “national Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network”.

No electric vehicle charging short-cuts on this trip to Dundee

Instead of what I thought would happen – I’d be asked to present a credit card, plug in and get going – I was asked to present my “RFID card” or download the app.

I didn’t have a card so I downloaded the app, then had to register myself, my payment details and my car to use it.

By this point I was beginning to break into a sweat because 10 minutes had passed and I was running late for a meeting.

But my torment was only beginning because the app didn’t pick up the charging point where I was standing so I couldn’t link it to my vehicle.

By now the sweat was running cold.

Recognise this face? It’s the face of a woman who’s tried to find an electric vehicle charging point in Dundee in a hurry.

I finally found a ChargePlace Scotland phoneline and a very helpful lady eventually got me synced up and started the charge.

The app “is a bit unreliable”, she informed me.

‘Unreliable app’

The next time I tried Gellatly Street car park.

I’m going back a couple of months so at that stage it was still free to park a fully electric vehicle in a council car park.

These days you pay for the parking and the charge.

Solar-powered charging points at Gellatly Street car park where gulls are often in greater number than cars.

Once again, the app didn’t sync with my charging point and, once again, I had to call the helpline and, once again, they told me the app wasn’t very reliable.

Get a card, they advised.

So I did.

‘Unreliable charging points’

On Monday morning I pulled up by the charging bays on the ground floor of Gellatly Street car park, only to find that they were for Dundee City Council employees and disabled drivers only and I would have to go to the top floor… of a nine-storey car park.

I was dizzy by the time I reached it, having passed multiple empty storeys along the way.

When I eventually made it to the open-air charging area I found I was alone save for a gang of shirty gulls who had put considerable effort into marking out their territory.

MSP Gillian Martin recently called for new electric vehicle charging points to be installed in well-lit, safe areas.

I knew for sure my car was going to be targeted for the same treatment, and I wasn’t wrong.

Anyway, I had my RFID card and nothing was going to stop me… apart from the charge point, which did recognise my card but didn’t start charging after I plugged my car in as instructed.

Once again I called the helpline.

By now 10 minutes had passed and, once again, I was starting to run late.

To cut a long story short, another courteous ChargePlace Scotland employee eventually managed to locate my point and manually enabled the charge.

Some of the “older points” weren’t working so well, she told me.

Very reliable seagulls

When I returned to Gellatly Street at the end of the day and climbed (and climbed) the stairs to get to the charging bays on the top floor, my car was still the only one there.

If it had been dark I would have felt very alone and very aware of it.

The gulls had made their mark. But it was pouring with rain so although I got soaked, at least it washed off the bird poo.

You see, I love my new electric car.

I want to use it and charge it with confidence.

But unless charging is made easier, and preferably in safe, readily-accessible locations, motorists aren’t going to queue up to make the switch.

