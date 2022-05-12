LYNNE HOGGAN: Race for Life’s Samantha showed me life’s too short for worrying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Race for Life’s Samantha showed me life’s too short for worrying

By Lynne Hoggan
May 12 2022, 4.51pm
An unexpected photo caught Lynne off guard. Then she remembered some of the people she met at Race for Life.
An unexpected photo caught Lynne off guard. Then she remembered some of the people she met at Race for Life.

I’m sitting here typing this and having some chocolate. I’ve just seen a photo of myself at an angle I’m not used to and to be quite honest, I can’t believe what I’m seeing.

Do you ever get that? When your partner or pal takes a photo, or you’re tagged in a Facebook pic, and you think “is that actually me?”.

I have been very self-critical recently. I don’t know why.

I’ve been eating well (most of the time), working out lots at the gym, and even dressed up for a night out in Glasgow last week when I thought I looked quite nice.

So why is it we just need one “bad” photo to put us in a mood?

Luckily, for me, I’ve had a reminder to put things into perspective.

On Sunday at the Race for Life in Stirling I met a lovely lady called Samantha Currie.

Samantha was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer the day before she was due to be a bridesmaid at her best mate Kara’s wedding.

She still went ahead with her bridesmaid duties and kept it a secret until a few days after.

She has already had chemo and a lumpectomy and is due to start radiotherapy in a few weeks.

Samantha told me she was “exhausted”.

I complain I’m “exhausted” sometimes when I have to take the bins out.

Yet Samantha started both the 5k and 10k races with a big smile on her face.

Samantha, fourth from right, and some of her supporters at Race for Life Stirling.

She was so vibrant and full of life with an army of friends and family there to support her, along with her husband and her two kids.

I was in awe of her strength and positivity.

Raising funds and raising awareness

It makes my panic over how I look in a photo seem trivial really, doesn’t it?

Life is too short to be worrying about little things.

Who are we trying to impress? Why are we trying to impress them. Why aren’t we happy with the way we look and why can’t we just learn to love ourselves no matter what?

We need to take a leaf out of Samantha’s book. I don’t know how she does it.

She has set up a Facebook group – The Big C and Me – to raise awareness.

She wants to get people talking about cancer and to give advice to anyone who needs it.

Always remember to check for abnormalities in your body, early detection really is everything.

If you are signed up for any Race for Life events this year, you may just see me popping up on stage and at the finish line to cheer you on.

This weekend I’ll be hosting at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and I’m looking forward to meeting more inspirational people.

Life is not too short for hangovers

I have also managed to bag a child free night this weekend and I’m looking forward to that A LOT.

As much as I love my kids, I also love it when I can get some peace and quiet.

Lynne and her boys.

Half of me wants to make the most of it and go to the pub, the other half just wants to put my PJs on, drink tea and watch a movie.

But I know my child free night will go something like this – go out, have some gin, have some more gin, wake up feeling rubbish then have the hangover munchies and waste a whole day.

And then I’ll say the famous words “I’m never drinking again”.

Which, as we all know, is the biggest lie told in Scotland.

You can hear more from Lynne Hoggan on Pure Radio, from 10am Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]