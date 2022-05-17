MARTEL MAXWELL: So why was I stopping traffic at the Bell Street roundabout in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: So why was I stopping traffic at the Bell Street roundabout in Dundee?

By Martel Maxwell
May 17 2022, 3.54pm Updated: May 17 2022, 5.20pm
Sometimes a mum's got to do what a mum's got to do. And if that means bringing Bell Street in Dundee to a standstill, so be it.
Sometimes a mum's got to do what a mum's got to do. And if that means bringing Bell Street in Dundee to a standstill, so be it.

DO you ever get that paranoid feeling when driving on the motorway that cars are flashing you?

It’s usually just your imagination – unless oncoming traffic is alerting you to a speed camera or police car coming up.

Last week it was different, because they really were. And I wasn’t on a motorway – I was at the roundabout beside Bell Street car park in Dundee city centre.

I’d just picked the boys up from school and was off to get them haircuts.

I knew something was really up when a woman pulled up alongside me at the lights, pointing frantically to the back of my car.

As I looked around, another man pulled up and motioned a kind of explosion motion with his hands.

Then I saw it. My boot was open.

A half-empty boot and a thoroughly mad dash

It’s been too full for too long.

I filled it with bags of clothes for Ukraine before realising everyone had been swamped with donations and had stopped taking them.

Throw in the kids’ schoolbags and blazers and it was all just too much for the door sensor, which had jammed, lifting the boot door automatically.

Martel’s boys on a family day out last summer.

Finding a safe place to pull over, I jumped out to survey the contents of my boot.

With a sense of rising panic I realised the missing list included: one schoolbag, one blazer, my running shoes and goodness knows what else.

The only thing I could safely say was still present was the dozen or so bags of clothes, still wedged firmly together.

What followed were the actions of a mad woman.

Nightmare on Bell Street – a Dundee drama

I parked the car in the nearby police station so I could still see the kids as I ran across the road (it’s a very busy junction at that roundabout) stopping oncoming traffic like a deranged lollipop woman.

Then I remembered Chester never zips up his schoolbag.

At the roundabout, I found a blazer and schoolbag.

At the turning to Lochee someone (I later found out it was a friend) shouted to ask if I needed help, as I scooped up a pair of plimsoles and my running shoes.

The car park at Police Scotland HQ in Bell Street, Dundee. Photo: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Next, a plastic homework packet with diary and school trip consent forms was plucked from halfway across the lanes, at which point someone stopped to shout ‘are you ok missus?’.

As I was dodging a Fiesta, another driver shouted ‘what are you doing?’ but with a word in the middle that rhymes with ‘truck’.

The man’s tone was more incredulous than rude. I think I may have been holding my hands up to stop a bus at this point.

Finally I grabbed a recorder at the traffic lights.

It must have had a hundred cars roll over it by then.

Many a parent has wished their child’s recorder could be run over by a bus. Photo: Shutterstock.

I witnessed two alone in the seconds after I spotted it.

Recorders – and mums – are made of sterner stuff

Back in the car, my heart raced and breath was ragged as I told the boys everything was ok. People had been nice and I’d found everything.

They told me I didn’t look ok.

Then, as my hands shook slightly, I realised I was holding the recorder and it was entirely intact.

They say they don’t make things the way they used to but try telling that to the creator of this resilient recorder, which had seen off 10 Corsas and possibly an articulated lorry.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it was made in Dundee.

MARTEL MAXWELL: Yes I’m her from Homes Under the Hammer – stop and say hello

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]