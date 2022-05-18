COURIER OPINION: One meal a day and rationing toilet paper – grim reality of Fife’s cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: One meal a day and rationing toilet paper – grim reality of Fife’s cost of living crisis

By The Courier
May 18 2022, 11.08am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.18pm
Paul Reilly met Anas Sarwar on a visit to Burntisland. Photo: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Paul Reilly met Anas Sarwar on a visit to Burntisland. Photo: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

We talk about the financial pressures facing families so often there’s a danger the words might lose their meaning.

Cost of living crisis, heating or eating. They’re not snappy slogans. For a great many people they’ve become a miserable way of life.

Paul Reilly spelled out the grim reality of existing on the breadline yesterday.

The Fife man says he has trained himself not to eat so he can make do with one meal a day.

His benefits don’t come close to covering his energy bills and he depends on his local foodbank in Burntisland to survive.

The 36-year-old has even been reduced to rationing toilet paper.

Paul Reilly talks to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on a visit to the Toll Community Centre in Burntisland.
Paul Reilly talks to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on a visit to the Toll Community Centre in Burntisland.

It’s a chilling picture of life in 21st Century Britain.

And this poverty isn’t restricted to far-off, run-down inner cities.

It’s affecting people like us, in communities like Burntisland, and doubtless others across Tayside and Fife.

If the cost of living crisis hasn’t impinged on your life to this degree, be grateful.

But no society can escape unscathed from all this human suffering.

And the longer governments ignore demands to put more money into the poorest people’s pockets, the greater the long-term harm will be.

Desperate people don’t need crass advice on budgeting and cooking.

They should not be forced to choose between toilet paper and the one meal standing between them and starvation.

They deserve dignity and a decent household income and Mr Reilly’s plight is evidence of how far our system is falling short.

