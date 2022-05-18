JOHN ALEXANDER: Grateful, humbled and determined – why the SNP is uniquely placed to deliver for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JOHN ALEXANDER: Grateful, humbled and determined – why the SNP is uniquely placed to deliver for Dundee

By John Alexander
May 18 2022, 5.50pm
First minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Dundee to congratulate John Alexander and his newly-elected councillors.. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Dundee to congratulate John Alexander and his newly-elected councillors.. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

As the dust settles on the recent council election, Dundee’s verdict was as decisive as it was unique.

I am honoured and proud to lead the only majority SNP council in Scotland and our team in Dundee will repay the trust placed in us.

While returning a majority council administration of any colour is miraculous in a system that was designed to prevent such a return, to do so after more than a decade of propelling the city forward is incredibly humbling.

The SNP’s 18,302 votes are almost double that of Labour, at 9,740 – evidence of how much political change has occurred in the city since Labour were in power in the early 2000s.

Political change is, it’s fair to say, meaningless unless it delivers real and tangible results and it has done just that.

There can be no denying Dundee’s path has shifted dramatically over the last decade, from a somewhat misjudged and undervalued city to one which is now often seen through envious eyes.

That, of course, is no miracle. It is because of a steadfast belief in our city, in the people of this city and passionate leadership which leads from the front.

Readers will know that the last five years have not all been plain sailing, far from it. But they have been defined by ambition and political stability – two things key in helping our city achieve all that it can.

Dundee has changed for the better

The SNP came to power in Dundee in the immediate aftermath of the global banking crisis and the deepest recession since the Second World War.

And since then, Westminster’s austerity agenda and budget cuts, Brexit, a global pandemic, a cost of living crisis and more local challenges have all continued to heap on the pressure.

Dundee Waterfront, complete with whale sculpture, is now the envy of other cities. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

In spite of all of that, our city has made its elbows felt and has led a significant regeneration.

Recent figures from ONS illustrated this perfectly – a 9.4% rise in employment over the last five years alone.

This will, I hope, continue to rise, spurred on by the city’s refreshing approach which has delivered the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, the Waterfront redevelopment and attracted new opportunities such as Eden.

But that is just one part of our story.

Much still to do for Dundee’s new SNP-led council

We know the stark reality is that too many people face hardship in our city. And we are focused on improving their lives.

We have not shied away from those difficult issues. Indeed, it was the SNP who led the creation of the Dundee Drugs Commission and the Fairness (poverty) Commission.

Far from fearing critical feedback, we have always sought to shine a spotlight on the city’s problems and to work with city partners to do something about it.

Only by being honest about the scale of our problems can we meaningfully plan and work to address them.

Our recent budget commitment of a further £1.6 million to tackle social inequality is just part of that plan.

We know the next five years will throw considerable challenges our city’s way, not least the cost of living crisis.

But our promise to you is this: we will lead Dundee with grit, determination and ambition.

We are grateful for the faith placed in us, but we are not blinded by political success.

Dundee’s SNP council administration will serve the entire city and will do so in a way which delivers tangible results.

Thank you to everyone who voted, for any party or candidate.

John Alexander is the leader of Dundee City Council, SNP councillor for the Strathmartine ward and chairman of the Scottish Cities Alliance.
.

