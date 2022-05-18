SEAN O’NEIL: Get a better job? If only it was that simple, Rachel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: Get a better job? If only it was that simple, Rachel

By Sean O'Neil
May 18 2022, 12.55pm Updated: May 18 2022, 2.17pm
A better job means better pay, right? Right? Photo: Shutterstock.
A better job means better pay, right? Right? Photo: Shutterstock.

Can’t pay your bills? Get a better job.

Getting a better job? Thanks, you just crashed the economy.

Welcome to topsy-turvy-Tory land – where it’s your fault you’re poor. And if you want to be unpoor? Well, that’s just ruddy dangerous.

Confused? Don’t be.

It’s that easy.

So thinks Tory MP Rachel Maclean, anyway – a real person who went on national TV on Monday and told people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis to just find better employment.

Or work more hours.

Just be less poor, you know. Figure it out for yourself.

It’s not up to Tory MP and actual government minister Rachel Maclean to have all the answers.

Or any answers.

Yeah, just not that good a job

But hey, before you rush off down the job centre – all you nurses and cleaners and carers and whomevers – reflect on this… do you really need more money?

Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey is worried, you see.

The £575,000-a-year man fears an influx of higher wages will send inflation and food prices soaring.

It’s the poverty paradox.

You can be badly paid and poor or better paid and still probably poor because of your better pay.

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The Bank of England chief put forth the “apocalyptic” (his words) vision on Monday.

Yes – as Mr £575,000-a-year was addressing the Treasury select committee on the dangers of better jobs, Rachel from the government was out there telling everyone to get better jobs.

Which would be funny, you know, if it was funny.

But it’s not.

So what makes a job ‘better’, anyway?

Ordinary people are looking to the government for answers and instead they’re being met with utterly ludicrous, out-of-touch nonsense.

Or that government is actively voting against a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies that are seeing profits skyrocket as consumers cry into their fuel bills.

Either way, it shouldn’t need pointed out to an MP (though it apparently does) – but if it was possible for everyone to just ‘get a better job’ then literally almost everyone in the world would ‘have a better job’.

Literally almost everyone.

And what of the jobs that Rachel doesn’t think good enough to be considered ‘better jobs’.

First of all, what are they? Are a lot of them the ones we considered essential not so long ago?

Jobs, I assume, that will still need done even after we all move to our better roles.

Rachel didn’t really provide any detail on that.

It shouldn’t be this complicated

Now, in the halcyon days of last week I would have said there was a solution.

That maybe we don’t all need better jobs, but instead better pay.

That no-one should be struggling with their bills if they work one, never mind multiple, jobs.

But then Apocalyptic Andy pulled the rug on that idea.

Higher wages are, in fact, not the answer – said the man earning £575,000 a year.

There are no answers. Not from this government.

Instead it’s go get a better job – but not so much better that it will make any discernible difference to your actual life.

And what kind of solution is that?

