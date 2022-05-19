LYNNE HOGGAN: Progress not perfection – I wish school sports day had taught me that

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Progress not perfection is what it’s all about in my 12-week transformation photos.

I signed up to the challenge with my gym, Club 300, because I’d completely lost my way when it came to food and knew I needed some fitness tips.

I was eating fairly well during the week but the weekends were involving far too much junk food and hangover munchies.

Feeling uncomfortable in my own clothes was the nudge I needed. When the favourite jeans started to get tight, that was the moment I realised I needed to get a grip on my lifestyle.

I’m proud of the progress. But like I say, I don’t see perfection.

I don’t suppose any of us do.

And what is perfection anyway?

I will always look at the flaws and pick out the bits I hate about myself.

But right now I am happy with the changes – not only physically but mentally.

Was it hard work?

Yes. It involved tracking foods, steps and water and following a weekly training programme.

I’m a busy mum of two and I am always on the go so I really had to plan ahead.

And anyone who knows me will tell you I am pretty last minute with most things.

But I feel more confident now after shifting inches and body fat.

And seeing my results has made me want to carry on a bit further and see what can be done when I put my mind to it.

Oh I’m happy to report those jeans are already fitting me better.

School sports spark not so happy memories

Talking of fitness tips, how great is it to have school sports days back?

I have two boys in primary school and along with other parents and family members I was able to watch my boys take part in their events during the week.

Sports day memories for me are not particularly good.

I hated it if I’m being honest.

The anxiety of standing there waiting for the “three, two, on, go!”.

Then the screams of parents as you ran towards the finish line and realised you weren’t going to come first this time either.

I know these things are meant to be fun and it’s all about the taking part. But I couldn’t help feeling sorry for some of the kids the other day.

I caught my eldest Noel’s eye and gave him a massive thumbs up as he was one of the last few over the line for the cross country run.

I could tell he was a bit upset but I just tried to reassure him he’d done a great job and really that’s all that matters.

And while we’re at it, why is there no egg and spoon race any more?

It’s probably down to some 2022 reason to do with food waste.

But the sneaky thumb on the egg tactic was always a chance for us slowcoaches to finally get one over on the fastest kids.

Of course that was never me.

A mate told me this.

Obviously.

Calling all you early risers

Next week I’m on the Robin Galloway breakfast show on Pure Radio, covering for a couple of weeks as Robin goes on holiday.

Time for my body clock to take a massive hit.

4am alarms, I’m ready for you.

I’d love for you to tune in if you’re up and about at work, on the school run or even just looking for something to keep you company at home while you make the brekky.

That’s 6-10am for breakfast show fun, brought to you by me and coffee.

Lots of coffee.