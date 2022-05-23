ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Culture success is driven by Dundonian spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Culture success is driven by Dundonian spirit

By Andrew Batchelor
May 23 2022, 3.01pm Updated: May 23 2022, 3.04pm
Andrew Batchelor is the brains behind the Dundee Culture account. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Andrew Batchelor is the brains behind the Dundee Culture account. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

I’m proud to be a born and bred Dundonian.

My love for the city led to the birth of Dundee Culture, a social media brand I created when I was just 12 years-old.

But the roots go back much further than that.

And I have a very special woman to thank for it.

When I was a young child my Auntie Lorraine used to take me and my elder brother Ross to exciting places in and around Dundee.

We explored the Discovery, climbed the Dundee Law and attended all sorts of outdoor events in the city.

Every outing was an adventure.

Sadly, our time with Auntie Lorraine was cut short when she died unexpectedly.

Andrew and his brother with their beloved Auntie Lorraine.

But her love for Dundee rubbed off on me and inspired me to create Dundee Culture.

Dundee Culture has been my springboard

It originally began as a passion project to support Dundee’s UK City of Culture bid in 2013.

The city was in the running to host the 2017 event. But when I explored social media I couldn’t see anything about the Dundee bid.

So I took it upon myself to create a page dedicated to supporting it.

Andrew Batchelor aged 12, when he first set up Dundee Culture.
Andrew Batchelor aged 12, when he first set up Dundee Culture.

Unfortunately, Dundee didn’t win the title, but the interest in Dundee Culture kept growing and I decided to carry on.

It has given me a place to spread the word about everything Dundee has to offer and it has opened new doors for me.

In the nine years since its launch, I have became the youngest ambassador for Dundee.

I carried the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

Andrew was the youngest person in Dundee to hold the Queen’s Baton ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

I was named a V&A Dundee Design Champion.

And I have won various awards and became a Young Scot Award finalist.

Not bad going for someone born with several disabilities, whose parents were told their child would never walk or talk.

Dundee’s greatest asset is its people

One of the best things about Dundee Culture is the way it has grown alongside Dundee’s development.

When I started, there was no V&A Dundee, no Dundee Waterfront development and nothing like the promotion of the city that is happening now.

While I was working on building Dundee Culture from the ground up, Dundee was changing and growing too and we’re all in a much stronger position today.

It’s the people of Dundee who give me my drive.

Dundonians are smart, incredible, innovative, generous and all-round sound people.

Andrew Batchelor is looking forward to a bright future for Dundee. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The support I have for Dundee Culture means the world to me and I never take it for granted.

I consider myself so lucky to be able to say I’m from Dundee.

It’s a city that is changing all the time and I can’t wait to see what that future holds.

And I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts with readers about what’s happening in the city and beyond.

Andrew was born with several disabilities including cerebral palsy and autism. He is the founder and owner of Dundee Culture and is passionate about promoting his home city.

