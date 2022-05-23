DR DEREK SLOAN: Why it’s important to bust the monkeypox myths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DR DEREK SLOAN: Why it’s important to bust the monkeypox myths

By Dr Derek Sloan
May 23 2022, 5.35pm Updated: May 23 2022, 6.02pm
We can learn lessons from Covid by working calmly together and taking care to prevent the spread of misinformation about monkeypox, says Dr Sloan.
From Ebola in West Africa in 2014 to the ongoing global impact of Covid-19, outbreaks of rare and new infectious diseases are happening more often.

From Ebola in West Africa in 2014 to the ongoing global impact of Covid-19, outbreaks of rare and new infectious diseases are happening more often.

Now ‘monkeypox’, another new infection with a scary name, is in the news.

Naturally, we think: what is this, why has it happened, and what new risk do we face?

We don’t have all the answers yet, but it is important to summarise what we know, in order to understand the situation and manage the risk.

So, what is it?

Monkeypox is a virus, first identified in laboratory monkeys.

Human infections have been reported since 1970, mainly in people living near African rainforests, with scattered cases elsewhere related directly to travel or contact with animals.

However, from May 7-23, 56 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the UK.

Numbers continue to rise daily, and the first case has now been found in Scotland.

These people aren’t all linked to one another, and most haven’t been abroad.

A similar pattern has been identified in other countries, so local and international public health organisations are watching closely.

Is monkeypox dangerous?

The illness can start with flu-like symptoms, but the main sign is a rash with fluid-filled blisters (a bit like chickenpox) that scab over after two to three weeks.

Monkeypox blisters – it’s vital that people arm themselves with facts to block the spread of misinformation.

While this can be unpleasant, life-threatening disease isn’t common.

So far, none of the recent cases have died.

There are two known strains of monkeypox.

Early evidence on the currently circulating strain suggests it to be like the one which caused fewer deaths in prior outbreaks.

How do you catch it and how is it treated?

Monkeypox is mainly transmitted by direct contact with infected skin or inhaling infected droplets at close range.

It can be passed on through bedclothes or physical contact, including during sex.

The virus isn’t thought to spread easily between people unless there is prolonged direct exposure.

New Monkeypox virus.

A bit like Covid-19, healthcare workers should wear protective clothing to assess and collect fluid samples from the rash.

Isolation from others is important until laboratory results come back.

If monkeypox is confirmed, specific treatments are not well-proven or widely available yet.

However, a vaccine previously developed against smallpox can protect those who have been close to a confirmed case.

Will there be another pandemic?

Recent experience has taught us not to under-estimate infectious diseases or make confident predictions.

The emergence of monkeypox is concerning.

That said, previous outbreaks have been controlled by contact tracing and targeted vaccination.

The virus is very different from the one which causes Covid-19 and there is no known link between them.

Presently, most scientists don’t think the current situation will develop in the same way.

Instead, our experience of Covid-19 will help us.

We should remain diligent about handwashing and giving each other space in public.

Our healthcare teams are well-practised at wearing protective equipment and arranging contact tracing or targeted vaccination programmes at short notice.

Be wary of monkeypox misinformation

During the Covid-19 pandemic, news and social media channels have been flooded with information, some of which was wrong and dangerous.

Similar misinformation is already happening with monkeypox. So we should only listen to advice from proper public health sources.

Monkeypox has previously been most common in Africa.

Recent UK cases have been more frequent amongst who people who identify themselves as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.

It is essential that health anxiety does not – even accidentally – fuel racist or homophobic discrimination.

Working calmly together is the best way of learning about and dealing with new threats.

If we do that, we will overcome this problem more quickly and safely.

Dr Derek Sloan is a Senior Clinical Lecturer in the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews, and Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician for NHS Fife, where his work includes planning for and management of infectious disease outbreaks.

