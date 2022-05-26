COURIER OPINION: They partied, they drank, they fought, they vomited – Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is a national disgrace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: They partied, they drank, they fought, they vomited – Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is a national disgrace

By The Courier
May 26 2022, 11.12am Updated: May 26 2022, 12.15pm
Protests outside parliament as the Sue Gray report was published. Photo: Andy Rain//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Protests outside parliament as the Sue Gray report was published. Photo: Andy Rain//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Only Boris Johnson could try to spin a document as damning as the Sue Gray report as some ludicrous form of vindication.

But the prime minister’s brass neck is by now so polished that even the stickiest of Partygate mud simply slides off.

To any other resident of 10 Downing Street, at any other time in this country’s history, Sue Gray’s report would be a resignation matter.

On page after excruciating page, it paints a picture of an administration not just out of step with the public, but out of control.

When thousands were dying from Covid and others were falling gravely ill, when people were living in fear and were unable to welcome their nearest and dearest into their homes, Downing Street officials – elected and otherwise – carried on as they pleased.

They partied, they drank, they fought, they vomited.

And in doing so they brought shame on themselves and, in one fell swoop, underlined what many already thought – that we were not all in Covid together.

Disgrace – but no sign that Boris Johnson will do the decent thing

What the Gray report demonstrates is there were those to whom the rules – the laws of the land – applied, and those to whom they did not.

When that is the reality of government during a national crisis, the question should not be who should go.

The question should be who should stay?

A sign of the times outside parliament as the Sue Gray report confirmed Boris Johnson’s Downing Street disgrace. Photo Andy Rain//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

This national disgrace not only happened on Boris Johnson’s watch, he actively participated in the Bacchanalian feast around him.

He should have been first out of the door, followed by the many other rotten apples around him.

Yet Johnson clings to power like a limpet in a storm. It is a pathetic sight.

And one that perfectly sums up the abject state of a government that has set truth, integrity and honesty aside for political power and personal gain.

This country deserves better.

