COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant and his family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant and his family

By The Courier
May 30 2022, 11.02am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.41am
Allan Bryant's parents are asking why Police Scotland failed to obtain CCTV image from the night he went missing.
Allan Bryant's parents are asking why Police Scotland failed to obtain CCTV image from the night he went missing.

Every single day the parents of Allan Bryant have to live with the unimaginable pain of not knowing where their son is.

Allan was last seen at 2.02am on November 3 2013 leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes, less than a mile away from his home.

The 23-year-old was captured on CCTV outside Styx – an image that would become synonymous with his ongoing missing person case.

Eight years on, it is reasonable to ask why those images are the only CCTV the public has ever seen of Allan Bryant on the night he was last seen alive.

The answer to that question makes the Bryants’ suffering even more excruciating.

Allan Bryant Jnr and his parents, Allan Bryan and Marie Degan.

The truth is that Police Scotland failed to collect the rest of the CCTV footage around Styx.

There is a boxing gym behind the nightclub covered in numerous cameras. There is a snooker hall attached to the venue. It has CCTV too.

But by the time the police belatedly attempted to collect the footage, both sets had been overwritten.

Allan’s parents will never know what clues that missing CCTV may have held, nor how important it might have been in finding their boy.

Bryant family’s complaints are justified

Over the course of the Police Scotland investigation, Allan’s parents have made 12 official complaints to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner regarding the force’s handling of the case.

Four have been upheld.

One of the upheld complaints relates to the CCTV that was collected – the footage of Allan’s last known movements outside Styx.

Another reasonable question to ask is why, when time was of the essence, it took seven months of constant pressure from his family for Police Scotland to release those images into the public domain.

Again Allan’s parents will never know if that delay cost them valuable information that could have led to the answers they so desperately crave

No Police Scotland input in Allan Bryant documentary

The Courier has now produced a new documentary about Allan’s disappearance.

As part of it we asked Police Scotland a list of 16 detailed questions about the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

Shamefully, the force not only refused to answer every one of them, they declined an on-camera interview about the investigation too.

Instead the best Police Scotland could do was provide a prepared statement which was short on insight and long on words without real meaning.

The questions we asked Police Scotland about the Allan Bryant investigation.

Transparency is key to police and other public bodies gaining and keeping the public’s trust.

But in this case, that bond of trust, which should have provided solace to the Bryant family in their hour of need, was broken.

Eight years ago Police Scotland failed Allan and his family.

Sadly, they continue to fail them to this day.

COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland CCTV failings are letting us all down

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]