KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abusing women outside abortion clinics doesn’t make you a good guy

By Kirsty Strickland
May 30 2022, 2.45pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.49pm
A protester at a March for Life UK anti-abortion rally. Similar scenes outside clinics in Scotland have prompted calls for buffer zones to protect women and staff. Photo Koca Vehbi/Shutterstock.
The recent debate about whether we need legislation to allow for protest-free buffer zones around clinics that offer abortion services has been thoroughly depressing to witness.

Like so many others, I’ve been horrified and saddened by the videos circulating online from protests outside Sandyford, a large sexual health clinic in Glasgow.

It is staggering to me that some who proport to be ‘pro-life’ can show such callous disregard for the rights of women to live their lives freely and make choices about what happens with their own bodies.

I’ve visited Sandyford before to have a contraceptive implant fitted.

The staff are friendly and efficient, despite the fact that they always seem to be working to full capacity.

As well as contraceptive services, the clinic also offers STI screening, counselling, and abortion advice and treatment.

In recent weeks, those walking through the doors of the clinic to use any one of those services will have been greeted by the ominous sight of a group of men shouting about how evil abortion is and how God will judge those that access it.

This has created a hostile environment for women attending the clinic. Which is exactly what protesters using these bullying tactics hoped to achieve.

For staff forced to run the gauntlet every morning as they head into work, it has added an additional burden to their busy working day.

They do a demanding job for less pay than they deserve.

And now they also have to deal with the impact of self-righteous protesters upsetting their service-users and making their job harder than it needs to be.

And it’s not just a problem at Sandyford.

Holyrood move to create abortion clinic buffer zones

These protests are happening outside some hospitals across Scotland.

These ghouls line up at the side of the road holding placards with distressing images of unborn foetuses and slogans predicting eternal damnation.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay has introduced what in my view seems an entirely sensible and proportionate private member’s bill to combat this growing problem.

Speaking about the proposals, she said: “Intimidating workers and those accessing services is completely inappropriate.

“My bill will create protest free buffer zones around such facilities.

“In the meantime I look forward to the summit the First Minister has committed to convene in the hope that interim measures can be implemented.”

Campaign group Back Off Scotland has been campaigning for the introduction of buffer zones since 2020.

It says: “This is not about preventing freedom of speech or silencing either side of a debate.

“It’s about ensuring people’s right to seek medical care, free from intimidation.

“It’s about keeping medical matters of an individual between them and their medical professional.”

If passed, hospitals and sexual health clinics could be subject to a 150 metre buffer zone, which would stop protests like the ones we’ve seen outside Sandyford and some hospitals.

Its aim is a simple one: to stop the intimidation of women who are trying to access healthcare.

Gillian Mackay MSP wants to create protest buffer zones outside abortion clinics and hospitals.

The bill has cross-party support. And a public consultation launched to gather people’s views on it has received more than 1,000 responses in its first week.

But what a sad indictment on society that we even need legislation on this issue in the first place.

Anti-abortion protesters can make their voices heard elsewhere

These protests don’t change minds or encourage debate.

They are nothing more than a vehicle to intimidate and harass women at a time in their lives when they might already be feeling vulnerable.

As the protesters spout their hatred and offer their moral judgement on women they have never met, they have fooled themselves into thinking they are the good guys.

I’m a lapsed Catholic but I’m sure such vile behaviour must count as a sin.

Freedom of speech and freedom to protest isn’t without limitations. And for good reason.

There are certain scenarios and places where protest is incompatible with the rights of others.

Anti-choice protesters can assemble in public spaces and outside our parliament.

There is no reason why they should be allowed free rein to harass vulnerable women with impunity directly outside vital medical facilities.

Women do not have to justify their choices

Some have pointed out that some of the women on the receiving end of anti-choice vitriol could be sexual assault survivors.

Some might have complex medical conditions. Others might have faced trauma that has led them to a point where they need to access an abortion.

And while all this is true, I think we should stand firm in upholding the rights of all women, whatever their personal circumstances, to choose what to do with their own bodies.

As we’ve seen from recent events in the US, we can’t assume that our rights over bodily autonomy are immovable and certain.

Women shouldn’t need to share their reasons – from the mundane to the harrowing – for accessing an abortion.

They shouldn’t have to explain or relive trauma to justify their decision.

What we do with our own bodies is nobody’s business but our own.

