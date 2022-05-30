ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I can’t wait to watch Dundee’s third Doctor Who

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I can’t wait to watch Dundee’s third Doctor Who

By Andrew Batchelor
May 30 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 30 2022, 6.31pm
The new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, isn't the first to have connections to Dundee Rep.
The new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, isn't the first to have connections to Dundee Rep.

I was about six years old when I watched my first episode of Doctor Who and immediately became obsessed.

Now, as a 21-year-old, I’m still a huge fan.

I watched the series throughout the runs of David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, all the way to Jodie Whittaker.

I’ve enjoyed them all for their own take on the role and it’s always an exciting build-up to the next episode.

But the countdown to the arrival of the next Doctor just got even more exciting.

We heard recently that Ncuti Gatwa will be replacing Jodie Whittaker in the lead role. And here’s the best bit – it turns out he started his acting career in Dundee.

Ncuti was born in Rwanda, but settled in Scotland after his family fled during the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

He studied and graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before gaining a position in the Dundee Rep graduation scheme.

The Dundee Rep helped Ncuti land his first roles in theatre when he played in productions such as David Greig’s Victoria, The BFG and And Then There Were None.

But it wasn’t just his stage career that took off here in the city.

The actor, who is best known for playing Eric in the Netflix series Sex Education, started his screen here too.

The role was in Bob Servant, when Ncuti appeared alongside our very own Dundee-born Brian Cox, as a customer at Bob’s burger van.

Dundee figures highly in the Doctor Who back story

It’s fantastic to think that Dundee was where it all started for Ncuti.

But what was even more heart-warming was seeing the team at the Dundee Rep reacting so proudly to the news.

From the Dundee Rep stage to taking on the Daleks – quite a journey for Ncuti Gatwa. Photo: Shutterstock,

The theatre is hugely respected in the arts world, but seeing one of its own graduates going on to be cast in one of the most sought after roles in television must feel pretty special.

What Ncuti’s casting shows is that if you work hard at something, who knows where it could take you.

And this is actually the third time an actor who has performed at Dundee Rep has gone on to step into the Doctor’s shoes.

It turns out William Hartnell, the first incarnation of the Time Lord, performed in two plays at the theatre, The Rookery Nook and Ghost Train, in the 1940s.

Then the Doctor who hooked me in, David Tennant, appeared in several productions in the 1990s, starting with a role in The Princess and the Goblin.

I can’t wait to see what our third Dundee Doctor brings to the role and am looking forward to seeing Ncuti in action fighting off baddies in the Tardis.

Russell T Davies, who is returning as showrunner, promises the show will be bigger, better and scarier.

I hope we’re in for a return to the good old days when the best place to watch it was hiding behind the sofa.

