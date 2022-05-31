COURIER OPINION: Time to call out selfish pavement parking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Time to call out selfish pavement parking

By The Courier
May 31 2022, 10.35am Updated: May 31 2022, 12.03pm
Pavement parking inconveniences people with disabilities - and puts their lives at risk. Photo: Paul Gillis/Shutterstock.
Pavement parking inconveniences people with disabilities - and puts their lives at risk. Photo: Paul Gillis/Shutterstock.

The truth is that for most people, pavement parking probably represents little more than a mild inconvenience.

But the testimony of people like Rose McPherson shows just how serious the impact can be.

It is now the best part of three years since ministers introduced the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, in part to ban parking on pavements, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

But the legislation is not yet in force – meaning motorists can continue to park inconsiderately with apparent impunity.

pavement parking
Pavement parking makes life difficult for Rose McPherson.

That is bad news for people like Rose, who has spoken to The Courier about the difficulties she faces on a daily basis in Dundee.

It means she is still being forced on to the road, where drivers may beep at her.

They may have to swerve to avoid her.

And it goes without saying the consequences could easily be more devastating still.

Many will question if the legislation banning pavement parking is even necessary.

Sadly, given the failure of common courtesy it would appear it is.

Until fines are issued, however, we would all do well to remember the plight of people like Rose.

And we should also not be afraid to call out and shame selfish parkers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]