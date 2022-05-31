COURIER OPINION: Time to call out selfish pavement parking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The truth is that for most people, pavement parking probably represents little more than a mild inconvenience.

But the testimony of people like Rose McPherson shows just how serious the impact can be.

It is now the best part of three years since ministers introduced the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, in part to ban parking on pavements, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

But the legislation is not yet in force – meaning motorists can continue to park inconsiderately with apparent impunity.

That is bad news for people like Rose, who has spoken to The Courier about the difficulties she faces on a daily basis in Dundee.

It means she is still being forced on to the road, where drivers may beep at her.

They may have to swerve to avoid her.

And it goes without saying the consequences could easily be more devastating still.

Many will question if the legislation banning pavement parking is even necessary.

Sadly, given the failure of common courtesy it would appear it is.

Until fines are issued, however, we would all do well to remember the plight of people like Rose.

And we should also not be afraid to call out and shame selfish parkers.