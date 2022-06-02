LYNNE HOGGAN: Who needs Blockbuster videos when we’ve got all these stars coming to Dundee?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Something hit me the other day, as I drove past the location of an old Blockbuster shop.

I realised there are people today who will have never experienced the pure excitement of going into your local Blockbuster on a weekend and renting out the latest movies on video or DVD.

Sure, Netflix and Disney Plus are handy. But a trip to Blockbuster?

That was an event in itself.

It would be absolutely heaving on a Friday night.

Parking was a nightmare for a start. And you would always bump into someone you knew.

By the time you’d stood and chatted, half an hour would have passed before you’d even thought about choosing a movie.

And the picking was tough.

Sometimes the newest film was sold out, leaving only the disappointment of waiting another whole week to rent it and nothing worth watching left on the shelf.

That’s when we’d go back to the drawing board, and spend another half hour looking at movies trying to decide which one was going to hit the spot.

Blockbuster videos and gut-busting snacks

Once the movie choice was made, the next big decision – some might say the more important one – was the snack to accompany the film.

Popcorn, chocolate, ice cream or a massive bag of Doritos with a dip?

Usually I would do the safest thing and just pick one of everything.

A mere fifty quid later and your night was sorted.

But as much as I have fond memories of those evening spent in Blockbuster movie rental shops the follow-up was never as good.

Because let’s be honest, nobody ever took their videos back in time.

And at least Netflix doesn’t charge late fees.

Stars will shine in Dundee this summer

Now we are into June, there’ll be no time for movies.

Things are getting a lot busier and there are so many good indoor and outdoor gigs happening across Scotland over the next few months.

Two I’m particularly excited about are Paloma Faith and Simply Red with special guest Mica Paris playing at Slessor Gardens this July.

Last time I was at Slessor Gardens was for the DunDee 80’s gig in 2019.

It was such a brilliant event, and I was lucky enough to host it – and meet some of the stars.

It’s great to be out and about at these kind of things again.

And if you’ve been to Slessor Gardens for a gig before you’ll know it’s an amazing space.

The atmosphere is always so good, so let’s hope the sun comes out.

Desperately seeking selfies

I’m looking forward to these ones even more as I’m going to be on stage doing a bit of hosting before the acts.

So if you’re coming along I will see you there.

I’m setting myself a behind-the-scenes assignment to get a selfie with Paloma and Mick Hucknall.

That’s if they’re not hiding from me in a backstage area somewhere.

We are going to be chatting to them on Pure Radio ahead of the gigs, so keep an eye out on socials for all the info.

You’ll be able to find out more at @lynneontheradio and @pureradioscot and here’s where to go if you want to grab some tickets.