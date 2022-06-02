LYNNE HOGGAN: Who needs Blockbuster videos when we’ve got all these stars coming to Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Who needs Blockbuster videos when we’ve got all these stars coming to Dundee?

By Lynne Hoggan
June 2 2022, 5.16pm Updated: June 2 2022, 6.32pm
Lynne meets Midge Ure after his gig in Slessor Gardens - but who will she be grabbing for a selfie this summer?
Lynne meets Midge Ure after his gig in Slessor Gardens - but who will she be grabbing for a selfie this summer?

Something hit me the other day, as I drove past the location of an old Blockbuster shop.

I realised there are people today who will have never experienced the pure excitement of going into your local Blockbuster on a weekend and renting out the latest movies on video or DVD.

Sure, Netflix and Disney Plus are handy. But a trip to Blockbuster?

That was an event in itself.

It would be absolutely heaving on a Friday night.

Parking was a nightmare for a start. And you would always bump into someone you knew.

By the time you’d stood and chatted, half an hour would have passed before you’d even thought about choosing a movie.

And the picking was tough.

Sometimes the newest film was sold out, leaving only the disappointment of waiting another whole week to rent it and nothing worth watching left on the shelf.

Even Lorraine Kelly was partial to a browse in Blockbuster. Photo: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.

That’s when we’d go back to the drawing board, and spend another half hour looking at movies trying to decide which one was going to hit the spot.

Blockbuster videos and gut-busting snacks

Once the movie choice was made, the next big decision – some might say the more important one – was the snack to accompany the film.

Popcorn, chocolate, ice cream or a massive bag of Doritos with a dip?

Usually I would do the safest thing and just pick one of everything.

A mere fifty quid later and your night was sorted.

But as much as I have fond memories of those evening spent in Blockbuster movie rental shops the follow-up was never as good.

Because let’s be honest, nobody ever took their videos back in time.

And at least Netflix doesn’t charge late fees.

Stars will shine in Dundee this summer

Now we are into June, there’ll be no time for movies.

Things are getting a lot busier and there are so many good indoor and outdoor gigs happening across Scotland over the next few months.

Two I’m particularly excited about are Paloma Faith and Simply Red with special guest Mica Paris playing at Slessor Gardens this July.

Last time I was at Slessor Gardens was for the DunDee 80’s gig in 2019.

It was such a brilliant event, and I was lucky enough to host it – and meet some of the stars.

Lynne with Martin Fry from ABC at the DunDee 80s show in Slessor Gardens.

It’s great to be out and about at these kind of things again.

And if you’ve been to Slessor Gardens for a gig before you’ll know it’s an amazing space.

The atmosphere is always so good, so let’s hope the sun comes out.

Desperately seeking selfies

I’m looking forward to these ones even more as I’m going to be on stage doing a bit of hosting before the acts.

So if you’re coming along I will see you there.

Paloma Faith will perform in Dundee this summer.

I’m setting myself a behind-the-scenes assignment to get a selfie with Paloma and Mick Hucknall.

That’s if they’re not hiding from me in a backstage area somewhere.

We are going to be chatting to them on Pure Radio ahead of the gigs, so keep an eye out on socials for all the info.

You’ll be able to find out more at @lynneontheradio and @pureradioscot and here’s where to go if you want to grab some tickets.

