ALISTAIR HEATHER: Support for Ukraine can’t stop with the football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Honestly Souness, just shut yer pus, eh?”

That was basically the universal reaction to the former Scotland star and Hall of Famer Graeme Souness saying he’d be supporting Ukraine rather than his own side in this weeks’ big football play-off for the World Cup.

Scotland has shown solidarity for Ukraine.

But solidarity is an ill-defined term, and it has its limits, as Souness discovered.

The wider public support and enthusiasm for Ukraine’s plight has waned significantly from the giddy heights of February and March.

I was as buzzed as anyone when Russia blundered into our nearest non-EU neighbours.

Ukraine’s a place I’ve visited a few times.

Russia too is a nation I’ve a cultural interest in and a general soft spot for.

Seeing the latter batter into the former shook me, and I immediately plunged my hand into my pocket to fund all sorts of relief.

I even shook down friends and Twitter followers to support a big Dundee donation drive.

Then I went to Lidl and scrapped shelves clear of tampons, baby milk, toothbrushes, swept through charity shops acquiring every quality woollen overlayer that Reform Street had to offer.

Fair play to these young stars for organising the collection in Dundee for #Ukraine 🇺🇦 Dundee City Cooncil aided with collections and transit 👏 Thanks to pals that donated, we got new sleeping bags, loads of charity shop woolies for young and old, and mountains o essentials❤️ pic.twitter.com/rs7NbW0tOl — Alistair Heather (@Historic_Ally) February 28, 2022

The excellent people from Perth and Dundee collected them all up, sorted them into packages and had them trucked out to the frontline.

Support for Ukraine has faded over time

Perthshire poet Jim Mackintosh managed to assemble the very highest rank of Scottish musical and poetic talent to perform – entirely free of charge – at a fundraising event in Perth.

I’ll never forget the emotional power of the young woman who sang the Ukrainian national anthem to a stunned silent audience of hundreds.

A few thin Ukrainian voices in the auditorium lent their support to the chorus.

It was a tremendous moment.

But the moment passed.

A truly incredible privilege to attend the Concert for Ukraine in #Perth tonight arranged by @JimCMackintosh. Voices from Ukraine, encouraged by the songs and poetry of Scotland performed by our talented artists, and closed by the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band. Solidarity. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/un9qUs9SxH — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) April 20, 2022

When I said I wanted to write about Ukraine, my own editor here at The Courier said that “tbh the heat has kind of gone out of Ukraine a bit”.

That means that you, our dear readers, arnae as bothered anymore.

You’ve wearied of the crisis, and are disinclined to read about it.

And fair enough.

The sun is shining stutteringly through clouds and we’re springing into our first proper summer since 2019, loosed of the pandemic.

Joy is in the blossoming trees.

We could have probably all quietly moved on with our summer plans, and forgotten all about the destruction of the Donbas.

Sadly we, Scotland, had to play Ukraine at fitba first.

We’ve moved on – we’re the lucky ones

The train through to Hampden was buoyant.

There were a few tinnies about – nothing mental, but enough to loosen the mood – and a few hundred clashing kilts swinging in time to the ScotRail sway.

But the crisis was on folks’ minds.

“I see people saying solidarity to Ukraine and that, and fair enough,” a guy was saying to his pal.

“But not tonight. Like, we’ve got to win eh, simple as.”

His mate nodded vigorously.

Congratulations to Ukraine 🇺🇦 We were opponents for 90 minutes on the pitch tonight, but continue to stand in solidarity with you now.#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/DvTMtVLIsx — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022

This decline in passion for a foreign war isnae a Scottish issue alone.

Charities across the West are noticing a sharp decline in interest and donations.

Basically, we want to be happy not sad.

We don’t want endless pictures of families trailing across land borders.

Mothers and bairns carrying dogs and belongings away from fathers removing suits and raising rifles.

Since Ukraine absolutely skelped us at the fitba this week, and as the cost of living crisis bites deeper, the motivations to donate will be even lower.

They are not less worthy of our aid than they were three months ago. We’re just less emotionally charged.

That’s human. It happens.

State should be providing support for Ukraine

It is here that the state is supposed to assist.

And it is specifically here that the state is failing.

The UK has altered our foreign aid policy. We won’t sustain our usual massive amounts in billions to pooled aid budgets through the United Nations, EU and other supranational organisations.

We’ve decided – or rather our Tory overlords in Westminster have found it politically expedient – to reduce our aid spending and also to make it more ad-hoc.

Proper aid budgets don’t just briefly aid people fleeing bombs or navigating floods

So we’ll spend on things that suit the immediate, short-term gains of the government, rather than investing longer-term in improving the lives of those most at risk.

The new approach will see it caught up in a populist furore, firing in money and aid during the crisis moment, then immediately losing interest and cutting spending once there’s no more political capital to be gained from it.

Scotland can do better

This should be a lesson banked for an independent Scotland.

We need to make sure that when we are able, as a member of the world’s rich, we provide aid in a meaningful, long-term and effective way.

Proper aid budgets don’t just briefly aid people fleeing bombs or navigating floods.

They also help rebuild the homes destroyed, get the next generation into schools, deliver family planning services in the world’s poorest countries and make systemic change.

We can of course provide as individuals help to people in crisis that goes well above-and-beyond.

But as a democratic state, we have to meet expectations and needs beyond whatever issue is most in the news.

It is necessary and it is good.

But it doesn’t win votes. So no wonder the UK state has dispensed with it.