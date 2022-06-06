COURIER OPINION: Cuts spell trouble for police and courts in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Cuts spell trouble for police and courts in Scotland

By The Courier
June 6 2022, 11.23am Updated: June 6 2022, 1.04pm
Is this the time to be making cuts to police and courts in Scotland? Photo: Shutterstock.
Is this the time to be making cuts to police and courts in Scotland? Photo: Shutterstock.

Maintaining faith and trust in the justice system is a vitally important role for any government.

In Scotland in recent weeks there have been worrying signs of a troubled time ahead.

The SNP looks set to break a 2021 manifesto promise and cut the police budget in real terms in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the court service – the very people tasked with ensuring the smooth administration of justice – is facing wage reductions and service cuts.

Given the context of severe pain ahead, it is desperately important that the current system is operating efficiently.

Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

There is still a huge backlog of cases in the courts due to Covid, and Police Scotland have been beset by controversy and concerns about performance in recent years.

A powerful anecdotal example of a system not functioning properly is provided by the case of Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr.

The Tory politician has revealed he only discovered his stalker had been tried and convicted of threatening his home when a colleague read a court report about the proceedings in The Courier.

Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr whose stalker was jailed for a shooting threat
Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr

It is frankly staggering that nobody in the police or prosecution service had thought to give him forewarning of this traumatic situation.

If an MSP is getting such shabby treatment, it is hard to have much hope for other victims of crime.

